Collective Models offer young Africans the most effective route to wealth creation today - Rank

Rank offers a comprehensive financial ecosystem designed to serve users at every stage of their economic journey

Rank offers a comprehensive financial ecosystem designed to serve users at every stage of their economic journey

Rank, an integrated financial services and wealth management platform, has reaffirmed its commitment to enabling young Africans to leverage their demographic advantage and digital fluency to unlock wealth creation opportunities at scale.

Speaking at The Collective, Rank’s flagship user event, Femi Iromini, CEO and Co-Founder of Rank, highlighted that the trajectory of wealth creation in Africa has reached an unprecedented intersection.

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He stated that for this generation, the milestones that once guaranteed upward mobility - stable civil service roles and affordable land ownership - now offer diminishing returns, leaving millions without a clear route to building real wealth (assets, investments, and long-term security) rather than just earning an income.

"This generation is the most educated, connected and digitally fluent in the continent’s history," Iromini told an audience of creators, entrepreneurs and investors. "Yet they face the weakest, most volatile pathways to actual wealth accumulation. The legacy systems are leaving millions without a clear route to building real assets and long-term security, keeping them trapped in a cycle of just earning an income."

According to data highlighted at the summit, traditional banking models continue to struggle with financial inclusion, leaving less than 10% of Africans with access to formal investment products. At the same time, builders are looking to leverage the continent's distinct demographic profile.

Africa holds the youngest population globally, with a median age of approximately 19 years. By 2050, one in four people on earth will be African. Fintech adoption among this digitally native demographic is currently outpacing mature markets, growing at over 20% annually in key hubs.

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To close this gap, Rank offers a comprehensive financial ecosystem designed to serve users at every stage of their economic journey. Rank Microfinance Bank provides inclusive banking at scale while creating meaningful impact where it matters most.

Rank Capital delivers sophisticated wealth management solutions

Rank Capital delivers sophisticated wealth management solutions, and the Rank App serves as a money application for communities to save, invest, and spend together. This triad offers a seamless environment for users to transition from basic banking to high-level wealth creation.

To capitalise on the continent's demographic scale, Rank executives revealed that the platform has bypassed standard consumer banking frameworks in favour of these community-powered collective models.

By utilising pooled capital and community-driven investment structures, Rank allows users to overcome traditional barriers to entry and scale into opportunities previously out of reach. Over the last 12 months, the strategy has validated itself cleanly: Rank has paid out more than $100 million to users across various communities, proving that social capital can be converted into scalable economic leverage.

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The structural shift toward collective leverage was echoed during a fireside chat featuring Kola Aina, Founding Partner at Ventures Platform, a leading pan-African early-stage venture capital fund.

Aina and Iromini agreed that the trajectory of wealth creation in Africa has arrived at an unprecedented intersection, noting that the ecosystem is witnessing a perfect storm where three unstoppable forces - demographic scale, exponential technology and wide-open markets - are colliding to create a new age of financial leverage.

The summit concluded with a panel titled “Old Money, New Wealth,” featuring prominent media and digital creators Adebukola Adewole, Topher, Lydia Ogah and Segi Ademoroti. The panellists contrasted the highly insulated, physical land-and-politics fortunes of previous generations with the fluid, borderless wealth being generated by internet-era builders.

The panel emphasised a final, critical reality: modern African professionals require flexible digital ecosystems capable of instantly converting what they have - demographic weight and digital fluency - into an engine for wealth creation.