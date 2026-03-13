Music lovers in Abuja are in for a special night as award-winning Nigerian composer, musical director, and performer Cobhams Asuquo brings the 6th edition of his live concert experience, Songs and Stories with Cobhams Asuquo, to the capital.

The concert will take place Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, promising an intimate evening of music, storytelling, and unforgettable collaborations.

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For this Abuja edition, Cobhams will share the stage with some of Nigeria’s most loved voices — Johnny Drille, Timi Dakolo, and Korede Bello. Together, they are set to deliver a night that blends powerful vocals with rich live instrumentation and creative musical exchange.

Over the years, Songs and Stories with Cobhams Asuquo has developed into a unique concert format built around Cobhams’ role as composer, performer, and musical director. During the show, he leads audiences through songs from his catalogue and musical influences while sharing the inspirations, humorous moments, and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped his life and career.

Rather than following the structure of a typical concert set, the evening unfolds as a musical journey. With carefully crafted live arrangements, candid storytelling, and collaborations on stage, the experience places musicianship and connection at the centre, offering something more reflective and immersive than the conventional pop concert format.

Cobhams Asuquo Brings Songs & Stories to Abuja With Johnny Drille, Timi Dakolo and Korede Bello

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The Abuja edition of the show is supported by several partners, including Legend Extra Stout, Wema Bank, The Macallan, and the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, alongside additional partners such as Four Cousins, Pepsi, Pennek Nigeria, Abysteph Global Link, Akins Corporate Services, and Castle Lite.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Cobhams described the concert as one of the most personal expressions of his work.

“Songs and Stories is about more than performing songs,” he said. “It’s about sharing the journey behind the music — the people, the moments, and the experiences that shaped it. Abuja has always been a wonderful audience, and I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with some incredible artists and friends.”

With its blend of musical excellence, storytelling, and collaboration, Songs and Stories with Cobhams Asuquo continues to stand out as one of the most thoughtfully curated live music experiences on Nigeria’s entertainment calendar.

About Cobhams Asuquo

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Cobhams Asuquo is a blind, award-winning Nigerian composer, musical director, and performer widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential musical figures. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has composed, produced, and directed music for leading Nigerian and international artists, including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Asa, Adekunle Gold, Yemi Alade, Bono (from U2), Sauti Sol, Simi, Femi Kuti, Fally Ipupa, and Angélique Kidjo, among others.

Through projects such as Songs and Stories, he continues to expand his work as a composer and live musical curator, creating performance experiences that connect audiences with the craft and humanity behind the music.