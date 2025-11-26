CKay's "Body (Danz)" Dethrones "Money Constant" as Mavo Continues His Winning Streak on Apple Music Nigeria

#FeaturedPost

The Nigerian music scene has witnessed a major shake-up on the Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria chart, as CKay's infectious new single "Body (Danz)" featuring Mavo has finally dethroned the long-reigning "Money Constant" from the coveted number one spot. For the past four weeks, "Money Constant" by DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez, Wizkid , and Mavo had been holding down the top position with an iron grip. The Amapiano banger became the soundtrack to countless videos, parties, and daily activities across Nigeria, with everyone from young teenagers to adults vibing to it at some point. But as we all know, nothing lasts forever in the music industry, and CKay has come through with "Body (Danz)" to shake the table. The song, which also features the rising star Mavo, has captured the hearts of Nigerian listeners and has now claimed the throne on the chart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mavo Factor Now, here's where things get interesting. If you've been paying attention, you'll notice that both the old number one and the new number one have one thing in common – Mavo. The relatively new sensation has his fingerprints all over the top of the charts, and people are starting to ask questions: Is Mavo the secret ingredient to chart success right now? As Xclusiveland has been tracking closely, it's hard to ignore the pattern. The guy features on "Money Constant," and the song dominates for four solid weeks. He links up with CKay on "Body (Danz)," and boom, another number one. At this rate, artists will be lining up to work with Mavo, hoping some of that chart magic rubs off on them.

The Dance Challenge Effect We can't talk about the success of "Money Constant" without mentioning Sammy's viral dance challenge. That challenge took over the internet, with the same Amapiano beat getting everyone – from young kids to adults – to show their dance moves. The challenge contributed massively to keeping the song at number one for as long as it did. That's the kind of organic promotion that money can't buy. The dance challenge created a cultural moment that extended beyond just listening to the song. It became an experience, a movement, and that's partly why "Money Constant" had such a strong grip on the top spot.

What This Means for the Industry The battle between these two Mavo-assisted tracks shows just how vibrant and competitive the Nigerian music scene has become. Artists are constantly pushing boundaries, and the audience's appetite for good music remains insatiable. As "Body (Danz)" enjoys its moment in the sun, one thing is certain: Mavo is definitely the man of the moment. Whether he's the real reason behind these successes or just riding a hot streak, only time will tell. But for now, the numbers don't lie – wherever Mavo appears, success follows. The question on everyone's lips now is: How long will "Body (Danz)" reign at number one? And more importantly, which song featuring Mavo will come next to dominate the charts? One thing we know for sure – Nigerian music fans are the real winners, as we continue to get banger after banger.