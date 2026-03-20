Advertisement

Legendary Hollywood Icon Chuck Norris Has Died at 86

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 16:10 - 20 March 2026
Actor star Chuck Norris is Dead
The iconic action film star has died at the ripe old age of 86.
Advertisement

The American movie industry and the global martial arts community have lost a profound figure in the person of the legendary actor Carlos Ray "Chuck" Norris, who died today at the age of 86.

Advertisement

The actor's death was announced by his family in a post in the early morning of Friday, March 20, 2026, on his official Instagram account. According to the post, the actor passed away on the morning of Thursday, March 19, 2026. The family didn't share details about the circumstances surrounding his passing; however, they informed the public that the actor passed in the presence of his family and in peace.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.

We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.

As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.

Thank you for loving him with us.

With love,
The Norris Family"

According to TMZ, Norris was hospitalised over an emergency that occurred in the last 24 hours on the island of Kauai that landed him in the hospital. TMZ sources reported that although the nature of the emergency wasn't clear, the iconic actor was in "good spirits".

Advertisement

Norris's death comes just a week after he celebrated his 86th birthday. In an Instagram post marking his birthday, the actor shared a clip of himself sparring with his trainer with a caption that thanked his fans for their constant support.

Tributes have been pouring in for the action star who shaped martial arts for a generation of viewers. Chuck Norris enjoyed huge fame for his action movies such as Delta Force and Missing In Action. His hit TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, also earned him a cult following.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Hollywood
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Nigerians Gear Up for Hike in Fuel Cost as Dangote Refinery Increases Price to ₦1,245 per Litre
News
20.03.2026
Nigerians Gear Up for Hike in Fuel Cost as Dangote Refinery Increases Price to ₦1,245 per Litre
Legendary Hollywood Icon Chuck Norris Has Died at 86
Entertainment
20.03.2026
Legendary Hollywood Icon Chuck Norris Has Died at 86
Pepsodent Launches “Do The 2 Brush Day and Night” Campaign to Promote Dental Care Habits in Nigeria
Lifestyle
20.03.2026
Pepsodent Launches “Do The 2 Brush Day and Night” Campaign to Promote Dental Care Habits in Nigeria
Infinix Introduces NOTE 60 Pro with Flagship Performance, Interactive Design, and Advanced Battery Technology
Lifestyle
20.03.2026
Infinix Introduces NOTE 60 Pro with Flagship Performance, Interactive Design, and Advanced Battery Technology
Iran Bombs Kuwait’s Oil Refinery Hours after Arab Nations Demand End to attacks in Region
News
20.03.2026
Iran Bombs Kuwait’s Oil Refinery Hours after Arab Nations Demand End to attacks in Region
Shallipopi, Famous Pluto, DJ Neptune and More to Headline Goldberg’s Golden Fiesta in Benin
Lifestyle
20.03.2026
Shallipopi, Famous Pluto, DJ Neptune and More to Headline Goldberg’s Golden Fiesta in Benin