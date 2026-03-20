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Legendary Hollywood Icon Chuck Norris Has Died at 86
The American movie industry and the global martial arts community have lost a profound figure in the person of the legendary actor Carlos Ray "Chuck" Norris, who died today at the age of 86.
The actor's death was announced by his family in a post in the early morning of Friday, March 20, 2026, on his official Instagram account. According to the post, the actor passed away on the morning of Thursday, March 19, 2026. The family didn't share details about the circumstances surrounding his passing; however, they informed the public that the actor passed in the presence of his family and in peace.
"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.
To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.
He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.
While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.
We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.
As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.
Thank you for loving him with us.
With love,
The Norris Family"
According to TMZ, Norris was hospitalised over an emergency that occurred in the last 24 hours on the island of Kauai that landed him in the hospital. TMZ sources reported that although the nature of the emergency wasn't clear, the iconic actor was in "good spirits".
Norris's death comes just a week after he celebrated his 86th birthday. In an Instagram post marking his birthday, the actor shared a clip of himself sparring with his trainer with a caption that thanked his fans for their constant support.
Tributes have been pouring in for the action star who shaped martial arts for a generation of viewers. Chuck Norris enjoyed huge fame for his action movies such as Delta Force and Missing In Action. His hit TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, also earned him a cult following.