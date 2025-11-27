“No One Should Smell Like That in 2025” - Charles Born’s Comment Goes Viral | YouTube/Pulse Nigeria

“No One Should Smell Like That in 2025” - Charles Born’s Comment Goes Viral | YouTube/Pulse Nigeria

“No One Should Smell Like That in 2025” - Charles Born’s Comment Goes Viral

The actor’s viral comment has raised pressing questions about how far public figures should go when offering candid critiques of their peers.

Lagos Fashion Week’s after-party circuit is typically synonymous with luxury, exclusivity and polished public appearances. However, at this year’s Moët & Chandon opening celebration, Nollywood actor Charles Born’s observations and comments has spurred unexpected controversy across social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charles, known for his roles in On the Edge (2024), A Lagos Love Story (2025) and Bad Boy’s Security (2024), appeared on Pulse Nigeria’s Fun Facts, where he recounted an uncomfortable encounter that occurred following the first day of the fashion event.

The Viral Clip That Sparked Discussion

In the now-circulating clip , Charles describes an interaction with a prominent Nigerian influencer at the after-party. According to his account, the individual had a noticeably “strong smell,” which he found particularly striking because the influencer is publicly associated with a personal hygiene brand. His remark “No one should smell like that in 2025,” was delivered bluntly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The comment was immediately clipped, reposted and shared widely across social media, sparking reactions from fans.



Online Reactions: A Deeply Divided Audience

Charles’s revelation has prompted sharply contrasting viewpoints. Some netizens argue that Charles raised a legitimate concern about public presentation and brand representation. Some others maintained that hygiene, particularly for public figures, is a fundamental expectation.

Conversely, some social media users contend that Charles’ decision to publicly share such a personal observation was inappropriate. They argue that, if addressed at all, the matter should have been communicated privately, not broadcast to millions. Many see the remarks as unnecessarily harsh, bordering on personal humiliation.

See some reactions on X(formerly Twitter)





A hunter does not narrate everything he sees in the bush. Na wa o! — STORIES & CONVERSATIONS (@lagosconvo) November 27, 2025

This is why this guy is a struggling actor and influencer, he is too full of hate and envy. https://t.co/NuzIxI2CKT — OLUWAFEYISAYO ❤️❤️ (@Feyisparkles) November 27, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

😂😂 But honestly, you can’t be smelling in 2025! It’s just too uncomfortable. I’ll never forget the person I sat next to at Lagos Fashion Week last year, the body odour was terrible. I felt like throwing up the entire night! https://t.co/Clwp4pitma — bambi. (@Wendyliving_) November 27, 2025

That was too specific and seemed like a beef clap back https://t.co/Q7OEuRPTBv — Veer (@Don_Osunde) November 27, 2025

When is he coming out of the closet?



Yes, Charles is a mean-spirited individual, the details wasn’t necessarily.



Yes, most West African countries esp Nigeria have a personal hygiene issues.



Good personal hygiene; should starts from childhood.



The complaints are too much. 🤮 https://t.co/Imo0DH3Ur0 — Chioma. imo princessa 💕 (@Chiomabonny) November 27, 2025

Did they have beef or is he just naturally petty? Because that description was a little too specific. If you’re bold enough to air it out online, be bold enough to tell him privately he was smelling funky. https://t.co/jjFu1vCWj4 — Erika Melidem (@erika_melidem) November 27, 2025

He could have glazed the topic, there was absolutely no need to give as much details as he did. Even the babe was telling him to stop, kai. https://t.co/BaoJFQqVGF — Gbounmi 📸 (@miss__shaw) November 27, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

So mean.

1. Possibly, this didn't even happen.

2. What makes you think you don't smell as well, eehn Charles??

3. Just opened up innocent people to trolls, cos I have seen them tag like 2 people now.

I don't like mean people. Mtchewww https://t.co/CKUQYkUGFK — Ayjay (@Ijeeeeeeeeee) November 27, 2025

The Bigger Picture

Beyond the immediate controversy, the situation underscores evolving expectations for public figures in Nigeria’s entertainment landscape. Today’s audiences value authenticity but remain sensitive to instances where blunt expression appears to cross into ridicule.

The distinction between playful shade and public shaming is significant. While indirect commentary and subtle “subs” have long been part of Nigerian celebrity culture, direct remarks about sensitive personal matters tend to attract backlash. In this case, many viewers perceived Charles’ comments as excessively pointed, prompting discomfort rather than constructive dialogue.

The Nigerian audience values community. They are quick to defend someone who looks bullied. They see Charles as the powerful senior who might have publicly embarrassed a peer. And some even argue that his comments were made for clout. Nigerians prefer honesty that builds, not honesty that destroys. This is why people are coming for Charles.

It is not because they disagree about hygiene. It is because they disagree with his delivery.



Advertisement