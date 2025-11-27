Advertisement

“No One Should Smell Like That in 2025” - Charles Born’s Comment Goes Viral

David Ben
David Ben 16:19 - 27 November 2025
“No One Should Smell Like That in 2025” - Charles Born’s Comment Goes Viral | YouTube/Pulse Nigeria
The actor’s viral comment has raised pressing questions about how far public figures should go when offering candid critiques of their peers.
Lagos Fashion Week’s after-party circuit is typically synonymous with luxury, exclusivity and polished public appearances. However, at this year’s Moët & Chandon opening celebration, Nollywood actor Charles Born’s observations and comments has spurred unexpected controversy across social media.

Charles, known for his roles in On the Edge (2024), A Lagos Love Story (2025) and Bad Boy’s Security (2024), appeared on Pulse Nigeria’s Fun Facts, where he recounted an uncomfortable encounter that occurred following the first day of the fashion event.

The Viral Clip That Sparked Discussion  

In the now-circulating clip, Charles describes an interaction with a prominent Nigerian influencer at the after-party. According to his account, the individual had a noticeably “strong smell,” which he found particularly striking because the influencer is publicly associated with a personal hygiene  brand.  

His remark “No one should smell like that in 2025,” was delivered bluntly.

The comment was immediately clipped, reposted and shared widely across social media, sparking reactions from fans.


Online Reactions: A Deeply Divided Audience  

Charles’s revelation has prompted sharply contrasting viewpoints. Some netizens argue that Charles raised a legitimate concern about public presentation and brand representation. Some others maintained that hygiene, particularly for public figures, is a fundamental expectation.


Conversely, some social media users contend that Charles’ decision to publicly share such a personal observation was inappropriate. They argue that, if addressed at all, the matter should have been communicated privately, not broadcast to millions. Many see the remarks as unnecessarily harsh, bordering on personal humiliation.


See some reactions on X(formerly Twitter)



The Bigger Picture  

Beyond the immediate controversy, the situation underscores evolving expectations for public figures in Nigeria’s entertainment landscape. Today’s audiences value authenticity but remain sensitive to instances where blunt expression appears to cross into ridicule.


The distinction between playful shade and public shaming is significant. While indirect commentary and subtle “subs” have long been part of Nigerian celebrity culture, direct remarks about sensitive personal matters tend to attract backlash. In this case, many viewers perceived Charles’ comments as excessively pointed, prompting discomfort rather than constructive dialogue.


The Nigerian audience values community. They are quick to defend someone who looks bullied. They see Charles as the powerful senior who might have publicly embarrassed a peer. And some even argue that his comments were made for clout. Nigerians prefer honesty that builds, not honesty that destroys. This is why people are coming for Charles.

It is not because they disagree about hygiene. It is because they disagree with his delivery.


