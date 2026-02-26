Advertisement

Champstiz's ‘Born A Champion’ Sparks Interest as Fans Note Wizkid Resemblance

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 14:08 - 26 February 2026
Champstiz steps out with new EP ‘Born A Champion’
Rising Nigerian artist Champstiz (born Allen Perelade Opuaye) is making waves following the release of his debut EP, Born A Champion.
Advertisement

While the project marks a significant musical milestone, it has also sparked a viral conversation regarding the artist’s striking physical and stylistic similarities to Afrobeats icon Wizkid.

Advertisement

The six-track EP, spearheaded by the high-energy single 'Zigemo,' serves as a versatile showcase of Afrobeats and street-hop. Tracks like 'Rum,' 'Where,' 'Nene,' 'Find You,' and 'Controller' explore nuanced themes of resilience, romance, and self-discovery, establishing Champstiz as a multi-faceted songwriter.

Champstiz's ‘Born A Champion’ Sparks Interest as Fans Note Wizkid Resemblance

However, the music is only half the story. Fans on social media have been quick to point out the aesthetic parallels between Champstiz and Wizkid. From his sartorial choices and lean silhouette to his understated, "cool" stage presence, the resemblances have become a major talking point within the industry.

Champstiz
Advertisement

The intrigue deepened as fans noted a unique branding coincidence: Wizkid’s eldest son, Boluwatife, is widely known by the nickname "Champz" —a near-mirror image of Champstiz’s stage name. This connection has led supporters to speculate whether the alignment is mere happenstance or a "divine" omen for the newcomer’s career trajectory.

Champstiz drops new EP ‘Born A Champion’

While Champstiz remains focused on his craft and has yet to comment on the comparisons, Born A Champion proves he possesses the talent to back up the hype. Whether through organic coincidence or destiny, Champstiz is successfully leveraging the spotlight to carve out a lane entirely his own.

Listen to ‘Born A Champion’ here: https://ditto.fm/born_a_champion

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Afrobeats Update me
Latest Videos
AI Is Changing The Music Industry - Pulse Facts Only
Music
06.12.2025
AI Is Changing The Music Industry - Pulse Facts Only
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
How Power Oil Turned Marathon Runners Into a Family (And Gave Out ₦500k)
Lifestyle
27.02.2026
How Power Oil Turned Marathon Runners Into a Family (And Gave Out ₦500k)
Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye, Nigeria’s First Olympic Cyclist, Announces Retirement
Sports
27.02.2026
Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye, Nigeria’s First Olympic Cyclist, Announces Retirement
5 Books by African Women to Read This March
Entertainment
27.02.2026
5 Books by African Women to Read This March
Atiku Says He Regrets Helping to Remove President Jonathan From Power
News
27.02.2026
Atiku Says He Regrets Helping to Remove President Jonathan From Power
Google Brings ‘Find the Look’: Search an Entire Outfit at Once With New Android Update
Technology
27.02.2026
Google Brings ‘Find the Look’: Search an Entire Outfit at Once With New Android Update
Why More Nigerians Are Turning to Cross-Border Shopping Platforms Like Ubuy
News
27.02.2026
Why More Nigerians Are Turning to Cross-Border Shopping Platforms Like Ubuy