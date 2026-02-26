Champstiz's ‘Born A Champion’ Sparks Interest as Fans Note Wizkid Resemblance

Rising Nigerian artist Champstiz (born Allen Perelade Opuaye) is making waves following the release of his debut EP, Born A Champion.

While the project marks a significant musical milestone, it has also sparked a viral conversation regarding the artist’s striking physical and stylistic similarities to Afrobeats icon Wizkid.

The six-track EP, spearheaded by the high-energy single 'Zigemo,' serves as a versatile showcase of Afrobeats and street-hop. Tracks like 'Rum,' 'Where,' 'Nene,' 'Find You,' and 'Controller' explore nuanced themes of resilience, romance, and self-discovery, establishing Champstiz as a multi-faceted songwriter.

However, the music is only half the story. Fans on social media have been quick to point out the aesthetic parallels between Champstiz and Wizkid. From his sartorial choices and lean silhouette to his understated, "cool" stage presence, the resemblances have become a major talking point within the industry.

The intrigue deepened as fans noted a unique branding coincidence: Wizkid’s eldest son, Boluwatife, is widely known by the nickname "Champz" —a near-mirror image of Champstiz’s stage name. This connection has led supporters to speculate whether the alignment is mere happenstance or a "divine" omen for the newcomer’s career trajectory.

While Champstiz remains focused on his craft and has yet to comment on the comparisons, Born A Champion proves he possesses the talent to back up the hype. Whether through organic coincidence or destiny, Champstiz is successfully leveraging the spotlight to carve out a lane entirely his own.

