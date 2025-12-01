Big Bimi Makes History as Nigeria’s First Hype Man to Go on Nationwide University Tour

#FeaturedPost

Nigeria’s entertainment culture has witnessed a major shift, and it’s thanks to performers like Big Bimi, who has officially become the first hype man in the country to embark on a nationwide university tour.

Tours are usually reserved for artists and DJs, but Big Bimi flipped the script with a multi-campus run that took him to Unilag, UNN, Uniport, Michael Okpara University, and Babcock University. At every stop, the crowds were massive, the energy was top-tier, and it became very clear that a hype man can command the same star power as any headlining act.

Students weren’t just showing up for vibes; they came specifically for him. And Bimi delivered every single time with his signature crowd-control style, punchy chants, and the kind of stage confidence that keeps an audience on its feet from start to finish.

Big Bimi has been one of the most booked hype men in the country for years, shutting down events, brand activations, concerts, and festivals. But with his 2025 tour, he’s taken things to a new level entirely, proving that hype men today are not just supporting acts; they can be the main attraction.

The tour’s success adds to an already massive year that includes performing at Afro Nation Portugal and picking up the Future Awards Africa Prize for Performing Arts 2025, another first for a hype man.

With Detty December rolling in and brands lining up for collaborations, Big Bimi’s momentum doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. Nigerian entertainment just got a new blueprint, and Big Bimi wrote it on tour.