Make this Children’s Day unforgettable at the Akada Children’s Book Festival 2026

Children’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for an event that brings children, families, and educators together in a celebration of learning, creativity, and imagination, the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF), Nigeria’s first and largest book festival dedicated exclusively to children, is the perfect destination.

Every year, Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark Children’s Day, a special occasion dedicated to honouring the joys and rights of childhood. It’s a day to spotlight the importance of nurturing, educating, and protecting young ones while also reminding adults of the wonder and excitement of their own childhoods.

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This year, the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) returns for its 8th edition on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Rugby School Nigeria, Eko Atlantic, as a special pre-Children’s Day celebration. Designed entirely for children, the event offers families a chance to engage their kids in fun, learning, and imagination all in one vibrant space.

With the 2026 theme, “Big Dreams, Brave Stories,” ACBF encourages children to embrace courage, creativity, and self-expression. Through stories of adventure, bravery, and self-discovery, kids are inspired to dream boldly, ask questions, and see themselves as active participants in their own journeys.

What to Expect at the 2026 Edition

The 8th edition will feature a rich and engaging line-up of activities designed to immerse children, parents, and educators in an interactive literary experience, including:

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Author-led book readings

Author meet-and-greet sessions

Storytime sessions

Book chats

Book exhibitions and signings

Workshops for children

Workshops for parents and educators

Writing and illustration competition announcements

Scrabble and chess tournaments

Theme song competition

Sip and paint sessions

STEM activities

Sensory play experiences

Drama, music, and dance performances

Prizes and book giveaways

Each activity is designed to move beyond passive participation, giving children the opportunity to engage actively with stories, explore their creativity, and connect with books in ways that feel natural and exciting.

Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF), Nigeria’s first and largest book festival dedicated exclusively to children

Celebrating Nigerian Children’s Literature

The festival also showcases a curated selection of original children’s titles by Nigerian authors, including:

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Lumi Drives from London to Lagos by Pelumi Nubi

Sim Sim Goes to the Salon by Tonye Faloughi-Ekezie

Amang Goes to the Village by Namse Udosen

What Happened on Thursday?: A Nigerian Civil War Story by Ayo Oyeku

These books reflect diverse experiences and cultural contexts, allowing children to see themselves in the stories while exploring new worlds through literature.

Why This Matters for Parents

Beyond the joy of the day, the Akada Children’s Book Festival offers tangible benefits for children and parents alike:

Encourages confidence, curiosity, and creativity

Reinforces reading as an enjoyable, lifelong habit

Provides a safe, engaging environment designed specifically for children

Connects kids with authors and role models they can look up to

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Since 2019, the festival has welcomed over 10,000 participants across previous editions, establishing itself as Nigeria’s premier children’s book festival and a leading platform in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) returns for its 8th edition

Make This Children’s Day Count

Children’s Day is more than a celebration—it’s an opportunity to invest in your child’s imagination and growth. By attending the Akada Children’s Book Festival, you’re giving them an experience that blends fun, learning, and inspiration—all in one day.

On Saturday, May 23, at Rugby School Nigeria, Eko Atlantic, Lagos, families and schools are invited to the 8th Akada Children’s Book Festival. Timed ahead of Children’s Day and themed “Big Dreams, Brave Stories,” the festival celebrates creativity, storytelling, and reading.

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Best of all, it’s completely free. Register at https://akadafestival.org/register and follow @akadafestival for updates.