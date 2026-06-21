A quiet toast to Fatherhood: How Johnnie Walker Blue Label celebrates Aare (Prof) Lai Labode

Some men are known long before they speak. Aare (Prof) Lai Labode is one of them. Seated with a glass of refined whisky in hand, he carries the weight of a life built deliberately, one choice at a time.

This Father’s Day, Johnnie Walker Blue Label pauses to honour that life, not for the titles attached to it, but for the man behind them.

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Lai Labode is the founder and chairman of Cash Token Africa, and a respected name in African fashion, having served as Chairman of African Fashion Week Nigeria and walked the runway for international designers. He is also the founder of Egbaliganza, a fashion initiative celebrated for its bold, story-driven designs. He is also a published author, with his “Constellation of Thoughts” series now spanning three volumes.

But Father’s Day isn’t about the titles. It’s about the parts of a man’s life that rarely make headlines, the patience, the sacrifice, the quiet consistency of showing up for family while building everything else. That is the legacy Johnnie Walker set out to honour.

To mark the occasion, Aare (Prof) Lai Labode received a specially engraved bottle of Blue Label, a personal gesture for a very public man. It is a small, deliberate symbol of something larger: the recognition that behind every name and title is a father whose impact is felt most by the people closest to him.

Lai Labode is the founder and chairman of Cash Token Africa, and a respected name in African fashion, having served as Chairman of African Fashion Week Nigeria

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There’s something fitting in the pairing. Blue Label is a refined whisky, nothing rushed, nothing left to chance. It mirrors the way a life like his has been built: not overnight, but through consistent, deliberate choices that eventually become a legacy.

To mark the occasion, Aare (Prof) Lai Labode received a specially engraved bottle of Blue Label

“At Johnnie Walker, we believe that the finest things in life are never rushed, and in Aare Lai Labode, we found a man whose life proves exactly that,” says Ifeoma Agu, Group Head of Culture, Influencer & Advocacy, Diageo South, West & Central Africa.

Father’s Day moment isn’t really about whisky, or even about one man’s many titles

At its heart, this Father’s Day moment isn’t really about whisky, or even about one man’s many titles. It’s about the legacy fathers build quietly, the kind worth handing down, one deliberate step at a time.

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About Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker is the world’s most iconic Scotch whisky brand, crafted in Scotland and enjoyed in more than 180 countries. Built on the founding philosophy of Keep Walking, the brand has stood for personal progress and the relentless pursuit of ambition for over 200 years. Johnnie Walker is distributed in Nigeria by Celebr8-Lyfe PVT and is available at premium retail and hospitality outlets nationwide.