83-year-old grandma lands in prison again after being caught with meth and Colorado the second time

NDLEA has rearrested 83-year-old Uloma Uchechi Sunday in Abia with methamphetamine and Colorado, 17 months after her first drug arrest.

NDLEA rearrested 83-year-old Uloma Uchechi Sunday in Abia on October 7, 2026.

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Officers allegedly found methamphetamine and Colorado concealed around her waist.

She and her daughter were arrested in May 2025 and fined ₦200,000 each after pleading guilty.

NDLEA alleged that Sunday resumed drug dealing after her release, but has not confirmed a new prison sentence.

An 83-year-old grandmother, Uloma Uchechi Sunday, has been arrested again by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after she was allegedly caught with methamphetamine and Colorado in Abia State, about 17 months after her first arrest for drug offences.

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According to the NDLEA, Sunday was arrested on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at her residence in Ite-Uzo, Umuaguma, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 11, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said operatives recovered consignments of methamphetamine and Colorado, a synthetic cannabinoid, concealed around her waist with a wrapper.

The agency said her latest arrest followed intelligence indicating that she operated a drug joint allegedly frequented by criminal elements who were terrorising the community.

83-year-old Uloma Uchechi Sunday and 29-year-old South African lady arrested with illicit drugs

Sunday’s latest encounter with the NDLEA comes after her first arrest on May 17, 2025, when operatives apprehended her alongside her 32-year-old daughter, Chisom Uchechi, at the same residence.

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During that operation, officers recovered 50 grammes of methamphetamine, 522 grammes of skunk, 260 grammes of fresh cannabis leaves and 12 grammes of tramadol, according to the agency.

The NDLEA said both women pleaded guilty to the drug offences and were sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment or a fine of ₦200,000 each. They paid the fines and were released.

However, the agency alleged that Sunday returned to the illicit drug trade after her release and subsequently established a drug joint at her residence.

Her rearrest was announced as part of a series of nationwide operations in which the NDLEA reported other arrests and seizures of illicit substances.

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