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At least 66 die in Colombian military plane crash as 2026 records another air disaster
Fernando Silva, Colombia's Air Force Commander, disclosed in a social media post that the Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 plane, which took off from an airport deep in Colombia's southern Amazon region on the border with Peru, crashed just two miles from an urban centre.
Colombian Defence Minister Pedro Anulfo Sanchez said the accident remains under investigation and called it a tragedy and a profoundly painful event for the country.
"This is a profoundly painful event for the country," Sanchez said.
"With deep sorrow, I report that a Hercules aircraft from our@FuerzaAereaColsuffered a tragic accident while taking off from Puerto Leguízamo (Putumayo), as it was transporting troops from our Public Force. Military units are already at the scene of the incident; however, the exact number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been determined.
All care protocols for the victims and their families have been activated, along with the corresponding investigation.
I express my most sincere condolences to the families of those affected and, in respect for their pain, I call for avoiding speculation until official information is available. It is a deeply painful event for the country. May our prayers accompany and, to some extent, alleviate the sorrow."
Con profundo dolor informo que un avión Hércules de nuestra @FuerzaAereaCol sufrió un trágico accidente mientras despegaba de Puerto Leguízamo (Putumayo), cuando transportaba tropas de nuestra Fuerza Pública.— Pedro Arnulfo Sanchez S. Orgullosamente Colombiano (@PedroSanchezCol) March 23, 2026
Unidades militares ya se encuentran en el lugar de los hechos; sin…
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has reacted angrily to the crash, which he blames on the blockade that has made it difficult for Colombia to modernise its military equipment. Petro, who in 2025 had his US visa revoked after he called on the American army to disobey President Donald Trump, stated that he will not tolerate administrative delays and bottlenecks from both civilian and military personnel that endanger the lives of the country's young people.
La renovación del armamento de las fuerzas militares es una decisión de mi presidencia desde hace años.— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 23, 2026
Las dificultades burocráticas en la administración militar no han permitido realizar el Conpes/confis desde hace un año que lo pedí.
Si los funcionarios administrativos… https://t.co/w4lXrnvqz8
This becomes the second plane crash to make headlines in Colombia this year, after a small passenger plane crashed in the north of the country back in January, killing all 15 people on board. The first quarter of 2026 has been unusually tragic, recording 9 major aviation disasters to date, with 150 fatalities in the first three months of the year.