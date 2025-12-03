100 Million Cards, 100 Million Stories: How Verve is Transforming Payments in Africa

#FeaturePost

L-R: Paul Ohakim, Vice President, Issuing & Acquiring Management (Africa), Verve International; Chidi Oluaoha, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing (Token & Inclusio) Marketing & Corporate Communications; Vincent Ogbunnude, Managing Director, Verve International; Grace Adeniyi, Divisional Head, Governance & Regional Operations, Interswitch; and Ademola Adeniran, Divisional Head, Products Management & Solutions Delivery, Interswitch, at the Verve 100m Cards Issuance Press Briefing held at the Interswitch Head Office, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Verve has achieved a remarkable milestone with the issuance of 100 million payment cards, reinforcing its position as a leading force in Africa’s digital payments ecosystem. Beyond the impressive number, this accomplishment reflects deeper shifts taking place across the continent, including the rising adoption of digital payments, broader financial inclusion, and growing confidence in home-grown technology designed to meet Africa’s everyday needs.

Over the years, Verve has evolved from a domestic payment option into one of the most widely used card brands in Nigeria and several African markets, including Kenya, Uganda, Benin Republic, The Gambia, Senegal, among others. Its footprint extends across daily activities such as cash withdrawals, POS transactions, online shopping, bill payments, transportation, and mobile-led commerce. This growing integration into daily life demonstrates Verve’s pivotal role in helping individuals and businesses transition from cash-heavy routines to more secure, efficient digital payment channels.

A key driver of this adoption has been Verve’s strong network of collaborations with banks, fintechs, processors, merchants, and other ecosystem partners. These relationships have broadened access to payment solutions for students, SMEs, families, corporate users, and communities that previously had limited interaction with formal financial services. The 100-million-card milestone is therefore a shared success, celebrating both ecosystem collaboration and the trust of millions of users.

For Verve’s leadership, reaching the 100-million threshold represents a meaningful step forward in Africa’s digital economy. It reflects the impact of millions of individuals who now transact more easily and safely, as well as the institutions that continue to support an African-built card scheme tailored to the continent’s unique realities.

Innovation has been a defining feature of Verve’s growth. The brand has continually introduced features that meet evolving customer expectations from contactless (tap-and-go) solution to virtual cards for secure online transactions and enhanced compatibility with global e-commerce platforms. These upgrades are underpinned by robust security measures, cutting-edge technology, and continuous improvements designed to protect users and ensure consistent transaction reliability.

Looking ahead, Verve remains focused on expanding acceptance points, strengthening partnerships, and elevating user experience across both digital and physical touchpoints. Its mission is to keep delivering solutions that simplify payments, support economic mobility, and accelerate Africa’s transition toward a more connected, cashless society.

Reaching 100 million cards is a major accomplishment, but it also marks the beginning of a new chapter. Verve’s continued evolution, driven by innovation, collaboration, and a deep understanding of consumer needs and aspirations, signals a promising future for digital finance across the continent.