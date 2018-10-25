Pulse.ng logo
Steph Curry scores 51 points Lebron James first Lakers NBA win

Steph Curry scores 51 points as Warriors beat Wizards

Steph Curry and LeBron James both helped the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors to victories.

  Published: 2018-10-25
Steph Curry play Steph Curry made 11 three points shots against the Wizards (Instagram/Steph Curry )

Steph Curry scored 51 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 144-122 while Lebron James recorded his first LA Lakers NBA wins with a 131-113 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Steph Curry play Steph Curry was on fire for the Warriors against the Wizards (NBA)

Steph Curry scores 51 points in Warriors vs Wizards

Steph Curry was the star of the show as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards  144-122 to continue their winning streak.

Curry did not turn out for the third quarter along with Kevin Durant as the reigning NBA champions made it four wins from five games.

Steph Curry play Steph was rested in the fourth quarter (NBA)

Durant contributed 30 points as Curry made over 10, three point shots to help the Warriors cruise to victory.

Lebron James wins first game with LA Lakers

Lebron James recorded his first win in the NBA with the LA Lakers as they beat Phoenix Suns 131-113 away from home.

Lebron James play Lebron James won his first NBA game with the Lakers (NBA)

 

After the brawl involving Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul in their last game against the Houston Rockets, James led his young team to a comfortable victory recording 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Other top performers for the Lakers were Kyle Kuzma who recorded 19 points with Lance Stephenson, and Lonzo Ball adding 23 and 15 points.

Other NBA results

The Sacramento Kings beat the Memphis Grizzles 97-92 with De'Aaron Fox contributing 21 points, eight rebound and six assists.

Other top performers are Buddy Hield 23 points and Mike Conley 27 points and six rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo play Giannis helped the Bucks beat the 76ers (NBA)

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-108.

 

Other top performers are Khris Middleton 25 points, Joel Embiid 30 points and 19 rebounds, with Ben Simmons recording a triple double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Victor Oladipo play Victor Oladipo helped the Pacers to the win (NBA)

 

Victor Oladipo was the star as the Indiana Pacers beat the San Antionio Spurs 116-96 away from home.

He recorded 21 points and nine assists while other performers are Tyreke Evans with 19 points and Domantas Sabonis with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

