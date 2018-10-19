Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

LeBron James was the star of the show on his debut even though LA Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James was the star of the show on his NBA debut for the Los Angeles Lakers but could not inspire them to victory as they were beaten 128-119 by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, October 19.

Lakers beat Trail Blazers

Lebron James finally made his debut for the LA Lakers in their opening NBA fixture away to Portland Trail Blazers.

The 33-year-old was by far the best player on the court as he showed good touches and several dunks that sent the home crowd into ruptures.

He picked up from the form he showed as they beat defending champions Golden State Warriors in pre-season .

After the first half he led the scorers with 18 points followed by Rajon Rondo with 10 and JaVale McGee with six points.

Nik Stauskas had 16 PTS, with Jusuf Nurkic contributing 13 points as the Blazers led 65-63 at the halftime break.

The second half took a different turn after the break as LeBron was given a rest in the early stages.

The Portland Trail Blazers grew into the game with Lillard at the center of their play they became more aggressive at the basket.

They made home court count as they turned up the style in the fourth quarter to deny LeBron victory on his debut.

Lakers and Trail Blazers shared the first two quarters 34-31, 31-32, third quarter tied at 28-28 and the Blazers sealing a 35-28 win in the fourth.

Top performers are Damian Lillard 28 points, Nik Stauskas 24 points, CJ McCollum 21 points, LeBron James 26 points, Josh Hart 20 points and Brandon Ingram 16 points.

Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat win

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to winning ways against the Chicago Bulls while the Miami Heat left it late to edge the Washington Wizards.

Philadelphia 76ers beat Chicago Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers beat the Bulls 127-108 with Ben Simmons recording his first triple double of the season.

Top performers were Joel Embiid with 30 points and 12 rebounds, Robert Covington with 20 points, Zach LaVine with 30 points and Bobby Portis with 20 points 11 rebounds.

Miami Heat beat Washington Wizards

Miami Heat beat Washington Wizards 113-112 in a nervy match until the last second.

Kelly Olynyk the hero for the Heat as the converted the last play for a one point lead in the final seconds.

Top performers were Josh Richardson 28 points, Rodney McGruder 20 points, John Wall 26 points and Bradley Beal 20 points.