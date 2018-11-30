LeBron leads the Lakers to bounce back from defeat against Pacers in NBA

news

LeBron James was again the star of the show as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 104-96 in an NBA encounter played on Friday, November 30.

The veteran James aimed to bounce back from defeat in their last fixture away against Denver Nuggets .

He dropped 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to become the third player in NBA history with the most 30-point games as they cruised to victory at Staples Center.

He had help from Brandon Ingram who added 14 point with Josh Hart adding 13 points.

Raptors vs Warriors

Reigning champions Golden State Warriors were defeat by high flying Toronto Raptors 131-128.

The Warriors were in good form going to Toronto on a three game winning streak after their victory against Orlando Magic .

The Raptors however showed why they are top of the Eastern Conference as Kawhi Leonard recorded a season-high 37 points to lead the Raptors to victory in overtime and improve to 19-4 on the season.

Other top performers were Kevin Durant with a season-high of 51 points and 11 assists while Pascal Siakam put up 26 points.

Clipper vs Kings

The Los Angeles Clippers continued their impressive start to the season with a 133-121 victory over Sacramento Kings.

Tobias Harris recorded 28 points with help from Montrezl Harrell who added 24 points as the Clippers won their fourth straight game.