Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > More Sports >

Lakers suffer back to back defeat with 117-85 loss to Nuggets

Lakers suffer back to back defeat with 117-85 loss to Nuggets

LeBron James could not save the Los Angeles Lakers as they were blown out by the Denver Nuggets

  • Published: , Refreshed:
LeBron James play The Lakers have not won in two straight games ( NBA)

The Los Angeles Lakers recorded back to back defeats after they lost 117-85 to the Denver Nuggets in an NBA game played on Wednesday, November 28.

Lakers vs Nuggets

The Lakers suffered back to back defeats after they recovered from a slow start to the season.

Following their 108-104 loss to the Orlando Magic in the last fixture, the Lakers were expected to sweep aside the Denver Nuggets who they had already beaten this season.

Jamal Murray play Jamal Murray led the Denver Nuggets to victory against the Lakers (NBA)

Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap both had 20 points and the Nuggets recreated the intensity their showed when the beat reigning champions Golden State Warriors earlier in the season.

The first half was close at it ended 58-50 with the Lakers trailing by just eight points, the Nuggets however stepped up in the second half to blow the visitors out.

Kyle Kuzma play Kyle Kuzma recorded 21 points for the Lakers as they lost to Denver (Lakers)

Malik Beasley and Nikola Jokic adding 20 and 14 points while Kyle Kuzma was the leading performer for the Lakers with LeBron James and Brandon Ingram adding 14 points.

NBA results

The Atlanta Hawks got back to winning ways after a long time defeating the Miami Heat 115-113.

Rookie Trae Young contributed 17 points and 10 assists with help from Taurean Prince who dropped 18 points.

Trae Young play Rookie Trae Young helped the Atlanta Hawks beat the Miami Heat (NBA)

The Toronto Raptors recovered from a slow start trailing 17 points to beat the Memphis Grizzles 122-114.

Star player Kyle Lowry contributed 24 points and six assists while Kawhi Leonard added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry play Kyle Lowry once again put up big numbers for the Toronto Raptors (NBA)

The Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks 115-108 to record a third straight victory.

Blake Griffin with 30 points along with Alfonzo Trier adding 24 points.

 

The Indiana Pacers beat the Phoenix Suns 109-104 improving to 13-9 in the Eastern conference.

Domantas Sabonis play The Indiana Pacers keep on improving (NBA)

 

Domantas Sabonis and Doug McDermott both contributed 21 point each to lead the Pacers while T.J Warren and Devin Booker added 25 and 20 points each to top score for the Suns.

Image
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Image
  • D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Kevin Durant powers Warriors to win against Orlando Magicbullet
2 WWE star Roman Reigns diagnosed with cancerbullet
3 Lakers suffer back to back defeat with 117-85 loss to Nuggetsbullet

Related Articles

Lebron James leads Lakers to win over Blazers in NBA
Derrick Rose scores 50 points for Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA
Klay Thompson sets NBA record as Warriors beat Bulls
Lebron James leads Lakers to victory over Sacramento Kings in NBA
Kevin Durant powers Warriors to win against Orlando Magic
NBA resumes as Golden State Warriors kick-off title defence with a win
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to win over Warriors in NBA
LeBron James becomes 5th all-time scorer in NBA history
Lakers beat Cavaliers on LeBron's return
LeBron James debuts for LA Lakers in 128-119 loss to Portland Trail Blazers

Sports

Golden State Warriors
Warriors end 4-game losing streak against the Trail Blazers
Lebron James
Lakers beat Cavaliers on LeBron's return
Siya Kolisi was involved in an altercation with Pete Horne
Erasmus defends Springboks captain Kolisi after Scotland incident
Ahmed Musa
Quadri, Akhator win big at the Nigerian Sports Awards
X
Advertisement