Lakers suffer back to back defeat with 117-85 loss to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers recorded back to back defeats after they lost 117-85 to the Denver Nuggets in an NBA game played on Wednesday, November 28.

Lakers vs Nuggets

The Lakers suffered back to back defeats after they recovered from a slow start to the season.

Following their 108-104 loss to the Orlando Magic in the last fixture, the Lakers were expected to sweep aside the Denver Nuggets who they had already beaten this season.

Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap both had 20 points and the Nuggets recreated the intensity their showed when the beat reigning champions Golden State Warriors earlier in the season.

The first half was close at it ended 58-50 with the Lakers trailing by just eight points, the Nuggets however stepped up in the second half to blow the visitors out.

Malik Beasley and Nikola Jokic adding 20 and 14 points while Kyle Kuzma was the leading performer for the Lakers with LeBron James and Brandon Ingram adding 14 points.

NBA results

The Atlanta Hawks got back to winning ways after a long time defeating the Miami Heat 115-113.

Rookie Trae Young contributed 17 points and 10 assists with help from Taurean Prince who dropped 18 points.

The Toronto Raptors recovered from a slow start trailing 17 points to beat the Memphis Grizzles 122-114.

Star player Kyle Lowry contributed 24 points and six assists while Kawhi Leonard added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks 115-108 to record a third straight victory.

Blake Griffin with 30 points along with Alfonzo Trier adding 24 points.

The Indiana Pacers beat the Phoenix Suns 109-104 improving to 13-9 in the Eastern conference.

Domantas Sabonis and Doug McDermott both contributed 21 point each to lead the Pacers while T.J Warren and Devin Booker added 25 and 20 points each to top score for the Suns.