Kevin Durant powers Warriors to win against Orlando Magic

news

Kevin Durant was the star player as reigning champions Golden State Warriors beat Orlando Magic in an NBA encounter on Tuesday, November 27.

The Golden State Warriors continued their recent good form to make it three wins from three games and move to the top of the western conference standings.

With star player Steph Curry still missing, Durant was the saviour and had to pull the warriors who were down in the first and second quarters to the Magic.

Warriors vs Magic

Durant ended the game with 49 points and had support from fellow all star Klay Thompson who contributed 29 points.

After a difficult first half, the Warriors produced 69 points in the second half to cruise to another victory.

Recent results will suggest that the Warriors are getting back to their best after a four game consecutive loss has now been replaced with three straight wins starting with Portland Trail Blazers

NBA results

Karl Anthony Towns posted a double-double (21 points and 10 rebounds) with help from Robert Covington who contributed 24 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-95.

The Indiana Pacers blew out the Utah Jazz 121-88, with seven Pacers registering double figures.

Kyrie Irving recorded a double-double (26 points and 10 assists) with help from Jayson Tatum who added 20 points and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-107 at the Smoothie King Arena with Anthony Davis contributing 27 points 16 rebounds for the home side.

Kemba Walker was again the star with 21 points as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-107.

The game between the Washington Wizards and the Houston Rockets ended 135-131 in overtime to the Wizards with star players stuffing up the stat sheets.

John Wall and Bradley Beal of the Wizards recorded 36 points and 32 points while James Harden and Eric Gordon of the Rockets added 54 points and 36 points but lost.

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge contributed 21 and 20 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 108-107 win over the Chicago Bulls.