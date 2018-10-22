Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Kimi Raikkonen beat Lewis Hamilton to win the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, October 21.

The Ferrari driver edged Hamilton who was poised to be crowned winner if he finished in the top two of the race.

After a victory at the Japanese Grand Prix in his last outing, all was set for Hamilton to be crowned as the winner of the Formula One season in the United States with two races to spare.

United States Grand Prix

Raikkonen beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen who finished second while Hamilton finished third and title contender Sebastian Vettel improving on his last outing to finish fourth.

Reaction to Raikkonen US GP win

Speaking after the race, Kimi revealed that he is delighted with the win which was due to a strong start from his position.

He said, "I got a good start, I needed to push hard and look after the tyres... Obviously I'm much happier than finishing second!"

Verstappen who finished second was voted the Formula One Driver of the Day, but blamed his tyres as he was unable to build on his strong start to the race.

He said, "I got a good start, a good first lap. We had really good pace. Unfortunately on the last three/four laps I ran out of tyres."

Hamilton whose celebration has been delayed showed no signs of frustration after the race as he congratulated Kimi for his 21st Formula win.

He said, "Congratulations to Kimi, and great job from Max too. This was the best we could do today, and it was great that we got to do some racing."

Formula One standings

The result means that Hamilton is still ahead of the Drivers standing with 346 points, Vettel second with 276 and the winner in Austin Räikkönen third overall with 221 points.

In the constructors standings Mercedes are first with 563 points, Ferrari second with 497 and Red Bull racing Tag Heuer third with 337 points.

Formula One continues with the Mexican Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday, October 28.