Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > More >

Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One Japanese Grand Prix

Formula One Lewis Hamilton wins Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is poised for another world title after he beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to establish a 67 point lead over Sebastian Vettel

  • Published:
Lewis Hamilton play

Lewis Hamilton

(Reuters)

Lewis Hamilton took a major step to another Formula One title after he beat team-mate Valtteri Bottas to win the Japanese Grand Prix

Hamilton was in good form as he finished in front at Suzuka, as his major rival Sebastian Vettel produced an error to finish sixth overall.

Vettel was already trailing Hamilton by 50 points going into the race and decide to take a gamble to overtake Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the eight lap.

 The gamble did not work out well as he was not able to overtake and was pushed further behind although he eventually finished sixth.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen play Lewis Hamilton has a 67 point lead over vettel (AFP)

 

The result means that Vettel is now 67 points behind Hamilton who was victorious as they battle for the title at the US Grand Prix in Austin.

Vettel complained about Verstappen as he said, "Is it believable what this guy is doing? I don’t think so."

Speaking after his podium finish the Red Bull driver was not impressed with Hamilton’s antics.

Lewis Hamilton play Lewis Hamilton knows he is close to a fifth title (Andy Hone LAT Images REX Shutterstock.jpg)

 

Verstappen said, “What the f***, honestly. I tried to do the best I could. He drives around the outside, he could have easily waited for me to come back.”

Vettel will have to finish in the top two at the US Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday, October 21 to deny Hamilton a fifth world title.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 UFC No coronation return for McGregor who loses to Nurmagomedov in...bullet
2 Hopman Cup Serena Williams to face Roger Federer in the mixed doublesbullet
3 D’ Tigress USA were too strong but the girls can only be proud of...bullet

Related Articles

Formula One Daniel Ricciardo wins Monaco GP
Mick Schumacher Son of F1 legend, Michael Schumacher claims maiden Formula 4 victory
Mick Schumacher Son of Formula One legend wins first race
Formula One Lewis Hamilton clinches Russian Grand Prix to extend lead over Vettel
Formula One Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix to cut Hamilton’s world championship lead
Lewis Hamilton F1 star signs £40m-a-year extension with Mercedes to become 8th most-paid sports star in the world
Michael Schumacher Formula One legend 's children in blackmail threat
Formula One Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP
Michael Schumacher Son of Formula One legend in car crash
Belgian Grand Prix Pacesetter Hamilton fired up for 200th race

More Sports

D'Tigers
D'tigers Nigeria beat Senegal 89-61 to wrap up 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers
D'Tigers
D'tigers Nigeria beat CAF 114-69 to qualify for 2019 FIBA World Cup
D'Tigers
D'tigers Nigeria beat Cote D' Ivoire 84 - 73 in FIBA qualifiers
Serena Williams in the 'cat suit' that sparked the Roland Garros dress code row
Football Serena attitude defused dress code row says French Open director
X
Advertisement