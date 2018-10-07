Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One Japanese Grand Prix

news

Lewis Hamilton took a major step to another Formula One title after he beat team-mate Valtteri Bottas to win the Japanese Grand Prix

Hamilton was in good form as he finished in front at Suzuka, as his major rival Sebastian Vettel produced an error to finish sixth overall.

Vettel was already trailing Hamilton by 50 points going into the race and decide to take a gamble to overtake Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the eight lap.

The gamble did not work out well as he was not able to overtake and was pushed further behind although he eventually finished sixth.

The result means that Vettel is now 67 points behind Hamilton who was victorious as they battle for the title at the US Grand Prix in Austin.

Vettel complained about Verstappen as he said, "Is it believable what this guy is doing? I don’t think so."

Speaking after his podium finish the Red Bull driver was not impressed with Hamilton’s antics.

Verstappen said, “What the f***, honestly. I tried to do the best I could. He drives around the outside, he could have easily waited for me to come back.”

Vettel will have to finish in the top two at the US Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday, October 21 to deny Hamilton a fifth world title.