Here are the reactions as Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , in their quarterfinal encounter played on Friday, July 6.

Belgium advanced to the quarterfinal after victory over Japan while Brazil beat Mexico to advance to the nextround.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Belgium and own goal by Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne strike gave the Europeans the lead while Renato Augusto scored what turned out to be a consolation for Brazil.

Brazil vs Belgium stats

Neymar trolled

Neymar Jr was trolled by Twitter users for another diving masterpiece as Belgium knocked out Brazil from the World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was criticised for his usual antics of falling to easily to the ground in the encounter.

Here are reactions to his performance, "when your diving doesn’t help you but instead hinders your entire nation wining the World Cup..."

"The world reacts to Neymar going home."

Gabriel Jesus mocked

Gabriel Jesus was mocked on Twitter for a poor tournament and also starting ahead of Roberto Firmino.

Brazil stats

The 21-year-old failed to score in any of the matches he played and was ineffective against against Belgium.

Twitter users were of the opinion that Firmino would have put in a better performance if he started the game given what he showed during his second half introduction.

Here are the reactions to Jesus and Firmino who were both trending on Twitter after the game.

"Today is the day. I rate Gabriel Jesus, but it's obvious he wasn't in great form. Why Tite kept playing him and Willian when he had options like Firmino and Douglas Costa to call on is beyond me."

"I've always said it Gabriel Jesus is just hype, he's a 6 yard box poacher, nothing more"

"Firmino didn't get the chance he deserved, poor management by Tite to keep starting Jesus every single game. Good to know Firmino will at least be back early for Liverpool now"

"First game. It was so clear that Gabriel Jesus was not going to take #BRA anywhere. Douglas Costa was always a better option. To keep starting him ahead of Firmino was difficult to understand."

"Tite you should have used Firmino over Gabriel Jesus all throughout the tournament. Sometimes it’s the trust in mediocre players that will let you down."

Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard Romelu Lukaku hailed

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was hailed on Twitter after a masterful performance to knockout out Brazil.

Belgium stats

The midfield maestro was at his best an scored what turned out to be the winning goal of the game which left Twitter users impressed.

Teammates Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard were also acknowledged for a standout performance against Brazil.

Here are the reactions to their performance, "Hazard, De Bruyne and Lukaku all stood up and were counted tonight. Emphasis on the term 'stood up'. It's what the best players do on big stages like this. All three were superb."

"Thought Lukaku was brilliant, thought Hazard was brilliant, but Kevin de Bruyne was just extraordinary. Against that class of opposition, too."

"Brazil is out. Belgium's front three—De Bruyne, Lukaku and Hazard—were absolutely incredible. What a game."