Super Falcons players celebrate AWCON 2018 title

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have reacted on social media after they beat the Bayana Bayana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) on Saturday, December 1.

The Super Falcons were able to end the year with a win to retain the AWCON title and the players expressed their delight at the achievement through posts on their social media account.

In majority of the posts, the players did not talk much about the way the game went but focused on victory.

They celebrated each other, the country and the trophy with pictures and messages.

Reactions

Washington Spirit forward Francisca Ordega took to her official Instagram account to celebrate the victory as well as being given the Woman of the Match award for her performance in the final.

She said, "Another one for the frannylovers.... I love you guys with all my heart WOMAN OF THE MATCH"

Reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala posted a picture to celebrate the victory as African champions.

Super Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie took to her Instagram account also to celebrate another trophy.

She said, "I have no words. For the 4th time for me and the 9th time for the Nation. Well done ladies and congratulations to Nigerians."

Super Falcons co-captain Onome Ebi stated on Instagram that she is proud of the achievements of her teammates and thanked God.

She said, " We made it, Oh my God Thank You All for the Love."

Falconets star Rasheedat Ajibade expressed her delight on her official Instagram handle.

She said, "We did it, We came, we saw and we conquered. All Glory to God."