Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Falcons players celebrate AWCON 2018 title

Super Falcons players celebrate AWCON 2018 title

The Super Falcons took to their official social media accounts after victory against South Africa in the AWCON 2018 final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons are celebrating their triumph at the AWCON 2018 (CAF)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have reacted on social media after they beat the Bayana Bayana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) on Saturday, December 1.

The Super Falcons were able to end the year with a win to retain the AWCON title and the players expressed their delight at the achievement through posts on their social media account.

In majority of the posts, the players did not talk much about the way the game went but focused on victory.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons are African champions yet again (CAF)

 

They celebrated each other, the country and the trophy with pictures and messages.

Reactions

Washington Spirit forward Francisca Ordega took to her official Instagram account to celebrate the victory as well as being given the Woman of the Match award for her performance in the final.

She said, "Another one for the frannylovers.... I love you guys with all my heart WOMAN OF THE MATCH"

Reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala posted a picture to celebrate the victory as African champions.

Super Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie took to her Instagram account also to celebrate another trophy.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons required penalty to beat South Africa (CAF)

She said, "I have no words. For the 4th time for me and the 9th time for the Nation. Well done ladies and congratulations to Nigerians."

Super Falcons co-captain Onome Ebi stated on Instagram that she is proud of the achievements of her teammates and thanked God.

Super Falcons play Super Falcons have qualified for the 2019 FIFA World Cup (CAF)

 

She said, " We made it, Oh my God Thank You All for the Love."

Falconets star Rasheedat Ajibade expressed her delight on her official Instagram handle.

She said, "We did it, We came, we saw and we conquered. All Glory to God."

 

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, the Bayana Bayana of South Africa and the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon will represent the Africa at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties to win 2018 women's AFCON...bullet
2 South Africa coach Desiree targets another win over Super Falcons in...bullet
3 NFF promise Super Falcons N3.6m to beat South Africa in AWCON 2018...bullet

Related Articles

Super Falcons boss Dennerby says his team practised penalties to beat Cameroon in AWCON semifinal
Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby says Nigeria must begin preparation for World Cup
Twitter Nigeria fete Super Falcons after AWCON 2018 title win
Asisat Oshoala says Super Falcons win in AWCON more important than individual title
South Africa coach Desiree targets another win over Super Falcons in AWCON 2018 final
Cameroon, Mali through to AWCON 2018 semifinals
Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties to win 2018 women's AFCON title
Super Falcons beat Cameroon to reach AWCON 2018 final and 2019 Women's World Cup
Super Falcons of Nigeria lose 0-1 to South Africa in opening game of Women's AFCON
5 things to know about 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations

Football

Super Eagles
Super Eagles players congratulate Super Falcons on AWCON title
Super Falcons of Nigeria
Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby says Nigeria must begin preparation for World Cup
London is one of 12 host cities for Euro 2020 with the semi-final and final taking place at Wembley Stadium
Football Euro 2020 draw offers unique incentive for 12 host nations
Bayern Munich's Croatian coach Niko Kovac says the belief is starting to return to his team after their 2-1 win at Werder Bremen as Serge Gnabry scored both goals for the visitors.
Football Belief returning as Bayern climb to third in Bundesliga
X
Advertisement