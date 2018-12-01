Pulse.ng logo
Cameroon beat Mali 4-2 to World Cup ticket in AWCON 3rd place

Cameroon picked up Africa's last slot ti the 2019 FIFA World Cup with a 4-2 win over Mali.

  • Published:
The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon beat Mali 3-2 in their third place place of at the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) on Friday, November 30 to pick a World Cup ticket.

Cameroon vs Mali

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon were at their best as they dismissed their Malian counterparts to win the bronze medal at the tournament.

It was the second time both teams will meet in the competition as they both progressed from group A.

Abena Ninon was the hero for the Lionesses as they cruised to a comfortable victory at Cape Coast.

Ninon scored the first goal of the encounter in the 32nd minute converting a ball through to her by Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk.

Just before the end of the first half she scored her second converting a Claudine Meffometou Tcheno cross.

Fatoumata Diarra however pulled one back for the Malians converting a ball through to her by Bassira Toure.

The game was tied in the when Cameroonian defender Aurelle Awona put the ball into her own net.

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene gave the Cameroonians the lead back in the 62 minute before captain Christine Manie made sure of the result with a free kick.

Ndoko on Cameroon vs Mali

Cameroon head coach Joseph Brian Ndoko thanked the host country and was delighted with the world cup ticket.

He said,"I think it will be ungrateful not to thank you all for this successful. Initially I wanted to win the tournament and against Nigeria in the semi-finals you all saw how it went.

"I want to congratulate the Malian coach for the wonderful work he has done. This is an indication of the progress in African football."

Despite Abena Ninon  scoring two goals Jeannette Yango was voted Woman of the Match for her performance.

The result means that Cameroon still pick up a ticket to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France after a loss of penalties to the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the semifinal.

