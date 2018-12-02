Pulse.ng logo
Super Falcons :Onome Ebi Tochukwu Oluehi in AWCON 2018 best XI

Super Falcons stars Ebi, Oluehi make AWCON 2018

Onome Ebi, Tochukwu Oluehi were included in the AWCON 2018 Best XI after impressive performances in the tournament.

  Published: , Refreshed:
AWCON 2018 Best XI play CAF has announced the best team of the tournament (CAF)

Nigeria’s Super Falcons stars Onome Ebi and Tochukwu Oluehi were included in the best 11 team of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON)team upon conclusion of the tournament.

The Super Falcons beat the Bayana Bayana 4-2 on penalties to emerge champions and win their ninth continental crown.

Upon conclusion of the tournament the best players in each position were revealed with only two Nigerian stars making the cut.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons are still the champions of Africa (CAF)

Bayana Bayana forward Thembi Kgatlana was named as the best player of the tournament and finished as the top scorer with five goals while Cameroon were awarded the fair play award.

In the team of the tournament despite losing to Nigeria in the semifinals, Cameroon had the most players in the team’s starting eleven.

Oluehi was the best goalkeeper after her penalty heroics in the final and semifinal.

Super Falcons play Super Falcons have just two players in the team of the tournament (CAF)

While Ebi was a rock in the Nigerian defence throughout the tournament, reigning African Women’s Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala was on the bench alongside strike partner Francisca Ordega who was voted Woman of the Match in the final.

Best XI

Goalkeeper: Tochukwu Oluehi (Nigeria)

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa), Janine Van Wyk (South Africa), Onome Ebi (Nigeria), Claudine Meffometou Tcheno (Cameroon)

Midfielders: Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon), Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Cameroon), Elizabeth Addo (Ghana)

Forwards: Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (cameroon), Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa), Bassira Toure (Mali)

Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons had to depend on penalties twice in the AWCON (CAF)

Substitutes

Kaylin Swart (South Africa), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Linda Motlhalo (South Africa), Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck (Cameroon), Francisa Ordega (Nigeria), Fatoumata Diarra (Mali

Winners Nigeria, runners-up South Africa and bronze medalist Cameroon will represent the continent at the 2019 FIFA World Cup scheduled to hold in France.

