The Super Falcons of Nigeria maintained their spot as the 38th best team in the world in the latest FIFA Ranking released by the world football governing body for the month of September.

Thomas Dennerby's team did not move up or drop after the latest rankings were released on Friday, September 28.

The Super Falcons were 38th in the world the last time the FIFA rankings for women were released on Friday, June 22.

The latest rankings for the month of September sees the Super Falcons unchanged in their spot on the world and African rankings.

Despite the rankings three months apart the world football governing body will take account of the games played by the national teams.

The Falcons have been largely inactive but participated in the 2018 WAFU Women's Cup where they won a bronze medal.

Africa ranking

Dennerby's team are number one on the continent number 38 in the world ahead of rivals Ghana (47), Cameroon (49), South Africa (50), Equatorial Guinea (54), Côte d'Ivoire (69), Morocco (78), Algeria (80), Senegal (85) and Mali (89)

FIFA World Ranking

World Champions United States of America are still on top of the latest rankings released by FIFA.

The other teams in the top ten are 2. Germany, 3. England, 4.France, 5. Canada, 6. Australia, 7. Japan, 8. Brazil, 9. Sweden, 10. Netherlands.

Super Falcons AWCON

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are expected to return to action soon after they beat Gambia to qualify for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) .

The tournament which which will hold in Ghana from Saturday, November 17 to Saturday, December 1, 2018 and serve as a qualifier for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.