NFF promise Super Falcons N9m to beat South Africa in AWCON 2018 final

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led by Amaju Pinnick to give the Super Falcons a cash reward of N9m if they beat Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the final of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Nigeria have won the tournament a record eight times and face a resurgent South African side in the final of the competition.

The Super Falcons advanced to the final of the competition after beating the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 4-2 on penalties in the semifinal.

Amaju Pinnick has decided to motivate the team ahead of the clash against South Africa with an increase on the bonuses.

Just like they did in the group stage to the semifinal where they were supposed to earn $3,000 for a win but were rewarded with $5,000 each.

Pinnick motivated them when he visited them stating that they have the support of Nigerians back home and the government.

He also moved to ensure that the scandal which happened in 2016 when the Super Falcons had to protest to get their allowances.

Pinnick to Super Falcons

He said, “I want to let you know that the Government and the good and great people of Nigeria are happy with your performance in the championship so far.

“They are looking forward to you retaining the trophy by beating South Africa on Saturday.”

He then went on to reveal the cash incentive increment for the final from $5,000 to $10,000.

He said, “Let me commend the lofty commitment, dedication and resilience that you have displayed so far in the championship, alongside that unique Nigerian spirit that was most in evidence against the Cameroonians in the semi final.

“You are indeed true champions, and we believe you will retain the Cup on Saturday. Go out there and win on Saturday and earn yourselves $10,000 each, as against the $5,000 that the NFF earlier promised.”

Team captain Onome Ebi stated in response that they will give their best to win the tournament for the third successive time.

She said: “We have the World Cup ticket now, which was always our first target here. The second is winning the Cup for a third successive time and ninth time overall. It is a mission we are determined to accomplish on Saturday.”

Nigeria vs South Africa

The Super Falcons will aim to avenge a 1-0 defeat to the Bayana Bayana of South Africa when they face off in the final on Saturday, December 1.