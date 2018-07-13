news

Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi has joined up with his new Benfica teammates in training.

Ebuehi moved to Portuguese giants Benfica from Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag at the start of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old right back joined up with his new teammates after his participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ebuehi featured as a second-half substitute for the Super Eagles in the game against Iceland and did not participate in the games against Croatia and Argentina.

A statement on the Benfica website revealed that the Super Eagles defender is adapting to the methods and philosophy of his new team and teammates.

The statement said, “Ebuehi arrived early, adapted quickly and participated in another demanding morning, with the welcome to be reserved for the end of the training.”

Ebuehi who refused a new deal with ADO Den Haag is expected to wear the number 23 jersey for Benfica this season.

He is expected to take part in their preseason games against Vitória Setúbal, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais before the kick off their season with their first official game against Vitória Guimarães.