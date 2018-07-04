Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr shortlisted for Algerian job

Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach shortlisted for Algerian job

Still on an existing deal with Nigeria, Rohr has been identified as a suitable candidate for the Algerian job.

  • Published:
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has been shortlisted for the vacant coaching job of the Desert Foxes of Algeria.
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has been shortlisted for the vacant coaching job of the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The Algerian job became vacant when Rabah Madjer left his role and several top class coaches have been linked to having been contacted by President Kheïrdine Zetchi.

Rohr has faced criticism from several Nigeria supporters after the Super Eagles crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the group stage.

play The Super Eagles could not progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup

Many Nigerians predicted that the Super Eagles will emulate their achievement of the 2014 FIFA World Cup but were unable to which has made Rohr continuation as Nigeria’s technical adviser .

According to a report by Le Buteur, Rohr is among the shortlist of coaches to take over as the new Algerian coach.

Super Eagles of Nigeria stats

The candidates alongside Rohr are Christian Gourcuff, Vahid Halilhodzic, Hervé Renard and Carlos Queiroz.

Gernot Rohr and Algerian approach

The report states that the Algerian Football body is still assessing other possible candidates to add to the shortlist.

Rohr’s mastery of English and French, as well as the knowledge of African football, is said to be a key factor in why he was added to the first shortlisted candidates for the position.

Nigeria's German coach Gernot Rohr play Rohr is among the shortlists for the Algerian job (AFP)

 

He has been in charge of African Nations, Niger, Burkina Faso, Gabon as well as French clubs such as Girondins de Bordeaux, OGC Nice, and FC Nantes.

Rohr recently extended his contract with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) till 2020 and there has been no official approach by the Algerian football body for his availability.

