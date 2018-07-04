Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr shortlisted for Algerian job

news

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has been shortlisted for the vacant coaching job of the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The Algerian job became vacant when Rabah Madjer left his role and several top class coaches have been linked to having been contacted by President Kheïrdine Zetchi.

Rohr has faced criticism from several Nigeria supporters after the Super Eagles crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the group stage.

Many Nigerians predicted that the Super Eagles will emulate their achievement of the 2014 FIFA World Cup but were unable to which has made Rohr continuation as Nigeria’s technical adviser .

According to a report by Le Buteur, Rohr is among the shortlist of coaches to take over as the new Algerian coach.

The candidates alongside Rohr are Christian Gourcuff, Vahid Halilhodzic, Hervé Renard and Carlos Queiroz.

The report states that the Algerian Football body is still assessing other possible candidates to add to the shortlist.

Rohr’s mastery of English and French, as well as the knowledge of African football, is said to be a key factor in why he was added to the first shortlisted candidates for the position.

He has been in charge of African Nations, Niger, Burkina Faso, Gabon as well as French clubs such as Girondins de Bordeaux, OGC Nice, and FC Nantes.