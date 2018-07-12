news

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says the group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup is still painful.

The Super Eagles won just one of their three group games against Iceland while they lost Croatia and Argentina as both teams progressed to the round of 16.

Balogun who featured for 90minutes in a three group game is still not yet over the Super Eagles outing in Russia.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Balogun revealed that he is still disappointed but expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and his teammates for the opportunity to play at the biggest stage.

He said, “Better late than never, but never late is better. It’s been 2 weeks since this exciting journey has ended for my team and me. Reminiscing it’s still painful, I won’t lie. But life goes on and it gives you so many reasons to smile.”

The new Brighton and Hove Albion defender also thanked supporters who sent birthday wishes as he turned 30.

He said, “Meanwhile I turned 30 (thx for all the messages ), am about to start a new chapter in Brighton and there will be a new world champion soon making their nation proud.

“I will be forever grateful for this invaluable experience with the Super Eagles. So this is to say thank you to my team, the complete staff, to everyone who was part of this great journey and supported us. To Russia and its people for their great hospitality."

He also thanked Nigerian for their support during the course of the tournament as he hopes the country can win a silverware soon.

He said, ”And last but not least, THANK YOU Nigeria for the endless support. It’s been a great honour representing you and we hope we could make you proud.

“We will continue to strive for greatness in the future so one day we can hopefully bring a trophy back home #.”