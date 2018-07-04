news

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has stated that Nigeria should have been dirtier in their last group D encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina.

Balogun was a key member of the Super Eagles team at the World Cup and featured in all three group games for all 90 minutes.

With 10 minutes to go, the Super Eagles were level against Argentina which will have seen Nigeria progress to the round of 16 until Marcos Rojo scored.

In a report by the BBC Sport, Balogun revealed a little bit dark arts and trickery will have seen the Super Eagles in the next round.

He said, "It's always important when you play internationals to be a bit dirty.

"That's what Argentina has, definitely, and you also need to be cold-blooded - that's probably the most important (lesson from this World Cup)."

Balogun who has made over 22 appearances for the Super Eagles is one of the most experienced players in the youngest team at the World Cup.

The 30-year-old is however not looking back at the group stage exit but focused on the taking the positives and progressing to the next competitions.

He said, "It will be very important to keep going the way we have started.

"We have experienced players, young players, talented players - and there are even more players that are not in the team yet - and we have to keep developing them and investing in their football education.

"We just have to keep working and keep our focus on advancing year after year and then in the next four years we will have a good team - maybe an even better one."