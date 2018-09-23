news

Nigerian striker Stephen Odey scored the only goal of the game as FC Zurich beat Luzern 1-0 in a Switzerland Super League fixture played on Sunday, September 23.

The 20-year-old was named in the starting line up for the encounter after his exploits for Zurich in the Europa League against AEK Larnaca in midweek .

After a goalless first half Odey scored what turned out to be the winner when he converted a ball through to him by Benjamin Kololli in the 55th minute.

Odey compatriot Blessing Eleke who moved to Luzern from FC Ashdod came in for Christian Schneuwly in the 86th minute both could do little to save the game.

Odey also was substituted for Assan Ceesay in the 90th minute of the encounter to an ovation for his heroics.

The goal was his second of the campaign after his first in their home victory against Grasshopper in July.

Odey now has a total of five goals across all competitions for Zurich this season as he continues his development in Switzerland.

The result means that Odey's Zurich are fourth in the Super League with 11 points from seven games while Eleke's Luzern have nine points from seven games.

Odey returns to action when Zurich face off with Sion on Thursday, September 27 while Eleke and Luzern return to action against FC Basel a day before