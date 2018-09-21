news

Nigerian players were in action in the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Matchday 1 on Thursday, September 21 here is an assessment of their performance in the second tier Europe competition.

Victor Moses

Retired Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was on the bench as Chelsea beat PAOK 1-0 in their opening game.

Former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom was not named PAOK team list for the encounter.

PAOK vs Chelsea

Moses will hope to get more game time when Chelsea host Vidi FC in the next matchday fixture.

Maurizio Sarri named the former Nigeria International on the bench but was not brought in throughout the 93minutes.

Uche Agbo

Super Eagles midfielder Uche Agbo was in action for just 12 minutes when he came in as a substitute for Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez as his Standard Liege side lost 5-1 to Sevilla at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Agbo and his Standard Liege teammates return to action when they host Akhisarspor in their next encounter.

Stephen Odey

Former MFM striker Stephen Odey made his Europa League debut for FC Zurich as he was in action for 75 minutes in their 1-0 away to AEK Larnaca.

Odey and Zurich return to action in the Europa League when they host Ludogorets Razgrad.

Samuel Kalu

Super Eagles new boy Samuel Kalu featured for Bordeaux as they lost 1-0 to Slavia Prague.

Kalu featured for all 90 minutes in the encounter and was given a yellow card for his troubles and will return to action against FC Koebenhavn.

Slavia Prague vs Bordeaux

Samuel Chukwueze

The 2-2 draw between Rangers and Villarreal saw a debut for former Flying Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze make his debut at the Estadio de la Cerámica while compatriot Sadiq Umar was not dressed for Steven Gerard's side.

Villareal takes on Spartak Moscow, while Rangers take on Rapid Wien in their next fixture.

Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was named in the starting line up as Arsenal beat Vorskla 4-2 in their opener.

He was in action for 70 minutes where he created an assist for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and was hailed for his performance on Twitter .

Arsenal vs Vorskla

Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates return to action when they take on Qarabag FK.