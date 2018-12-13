Pulse.ng logo
Shola Shoretire makes history for Manchester United v Valencia

Player of Nigerian descent Shola Shoretire makes history for Manchester United at 14-years-old

Another Nigerian youngster Shola Shoretire set a record in the UEFA Youth League for European giants Manchester United.

  • Published:
Shola Shoretire play Shola Shoretire is highly rated at Manchester United (SuperCup NI)

Player of Nigerian descent Shola Shoretire made history for Manchester United at just 14-years-old in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday, December 12.

Manchester United have been known over the years to churn out academy graduates through the ranks to the first team.

However, the stock of their academy has risen higher after Shola came off the bench to make an appearance for Nicky Butts side in their UEFA Youth League clash against Valencia.

Shola Shoretire play At 14-years-old Shola Shoretire is already playing for the Manchester United youth team (MSN)

 

Man Utd vs Valencia

He replaced Nishan Burkart a Switzerland U-19 player in the 75th minute to achieve the landmark.

Shola is another player of Nigerian descent to player for Manchester United, after Tosin Kehinde who developed at the academy before moving to Portuguese giants CD Feirense.

Shola Shoretire play Shola Shoretire is the youngest player to play for Manchester United in the UEFA Youth League (SuperCup NI )

 

Valencia took the lead at the at Estadio Antonio Puchades in the 13th minute through a goal by Jordi Escobar, before strikes from Burkart and Aidan Barlow gave Manchester United the win.

 

At 14-years 10 months and 10 days old Shola is now the youngest player to appear in the competition eclipses the record previously held by former R.S.C. Anderlecht goalkeeper Mile Svilar who featured for Galatasaray SK at 15-years 20 days.

Shola Shoretire play Shola Shoretire is eligible to play for the Super Eagles sof Nigeria in the future (SuperCup NI)

 

Shola featured for just 15 minutes but impressed against players that were almost five years older than him despite his age and small size.

The youngster is still 14-year-old but has ignited the interest of the England youth teams, but is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the future.

