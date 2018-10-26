Pulse.ng logo
Ruben Loftus-Cheek : profile on Chelsea and England midfielder

5 things to know about Chelsea hat-trick hero Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Here are the things to know about Chelsea's highly rated midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

  • Published:
Ruben Loftus-Cheek play Ruben Loftus Cheek was on fire in the Europa League (Twitter/Ruben Loftus-Cheek)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has become a revelation for Chelsea this season after his hat-trick in the Europa League against BATE Borisov, here are five things to know about him.

1.    Ruben Loftus-Cheek is 22-years-old

Born in Lewisham, London, England on January 23, 1996, Ruben Ira Loftus-Cheek is just 18-years-old.

2.   Previous clubs

Although Ruben Loftus-Cheek is already 22-years-old  and just trying to fight for a place in the first team, he has always been a Chelsea player.

England Under-21 midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined Crystal Palace on a season long loan from champions Chelsea play Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined Chelsea in 2014 (AFP/File)

He has been a Chelsea player throughout his professional career as he joined the youth set-up from 2004 until 2014.

He made his first-team debut in 2015 under Jose Mourinho when he replaced world record holder Cesc Fabregas.

Since then he has found himself on the fringes of the team on and was loaned out to Crystal Palace for the 2016/17 season after finding an opportunity for game time limited at Stamford Bridge.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek play Ruben Loftus-Cheek was loaned out to Crystal Palace for one season (We Ain't Got No History)

3. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and England

Born in London, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has represented England through the youth levels and is now an integral member of Gareth Southgate’s senior set up after making the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

His first ever appearance for England came at the U-16 level in 2011 and has since progressed to represent the U-17, U-19 and U-21 teams.

His best outing with the youth team was scoring the winning goal for the U-21 side that beat France at the 2016 Toulon Tournament.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek play Ruben Loftus Cheek participated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with England (Goal)

 

Despite just earning his first call-up to the senior team in November 2017, Ruben was included in the team that went on to finish fourth at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

4. Style of play

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is usually compared to former Chelsea and German star Michael Ballack due to their similarities in physique and style of play.

Still 22 and developing, Loftus-Cheek has the ability to making bursting runs through midfield transitions to attack just like Manchester City legend Yaya Toure.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek gave manager Maurizio Sarri a reminder of his ability with a hat-trick against BATE play Loftus Cheek is usually compared to Michael Ballack (AFP)

 

He is working on certain areas of his game as Southgate’s England set-up demands that his midfielders are comfortable passing the ball around.

Loftus-Cheek can play as a central, attacking or defensive midfielder depending on the tactical set up of the coach and instructions given to him.

5. Personal life and awards.

At 22 Loftus-Cheek has a decent award collection which includes the FA Youth Cup in  2012 and 2014, UEFA Youth League 2015, Premier League 2017.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek play Still, Very Young Loftus cheek has won many awards (Chelsea FC/Press Association)

 

With England, he won Toulon Tournament in 2016 and was awarded England Player of the Tournament and was part of the team that finished fourth place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

