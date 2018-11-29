Pulse.ng logo
Oghenekaro Etebo gets red card in Stoke City 2 Derby County 1

Stoke City midfielder Etebo gets first career red against Derby County

Oghenekaro Etebo recieved his marching orders after a tackle on Derby County defender Richard Keogh

  • Published:
Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo received his first career red card in an English Championship game between Stoke City and Derby County on Wednesday, November 28.

The red card to Etebo did not stop them from recording a 2-1 win at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City who was relegated last season is aiming for a swift return to the Premier League and took the lead through Sam Clucas in the 24th minute.

Etebo red card

While with the lead Etebo received his marching orders after a tackle on Derby defender Richard Keogh in the 33rd minute.

Stoke City took the lead into the break and Harry Wilson equalised in the 50th minute before Thomas Ince scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 64th minute.

 

Etebo who joined Stoke City during the summer transfer window is expected to miss the next their next three games due to a three-match suspension which is expected to be the punishment for his actions.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been impressive for Stoke City since his move despite their struggling start to the season.

Etebo has never had disciplinary problems throughout his days from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Warri Wolves and when he moved to Portugal Primera Division side Feirense and during his time on loan at Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas.

