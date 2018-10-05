Pulse.ng logo
Matteo Guendouzi profile on Arsenal midfielder

Matteo Guendouzi 5 things to know about Arsenal midfielder

Here are the things to know about the highly rated midfielder brought in to replace Jack Wilshere.

  • Published:
Matteo Guendouzi play Guendouzi has adapted well to Arsenal (Goal)

Mattéo Guendouzi has become a revelation in the Premier League after several games for Arsenal this season, here are five things to know about the energetic midfielder.

Here are five things to know about Mattéo Guendouzi

1.    Guendouzi is 19-years-old

Born in Poissy, France on April 14, 1999, Mattéo Guendouzi Olié is 19-years-old.

Matteo Guendouzi play Guendouzi is making a name for himself at Arsenal (Arsenal)

 

2.   Guendouzi’s  previous clubs

Before his move to Arsenal, Guendouzi started his career with the youth setup of French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain from 2005 till 2014.

Guendouzi moved to the Lorient youth set up in 2014 from PSG and was promoted to the Lorient B team in 2015.

He made his debut for the first team in the Ligue 1 in 2015 as they were relegated to the second division.

Matteo Guendouzi play Guendouzi moved to Arsenal from Lorient (Football 365)

He played more with Lorient in his second season where he then caught the eye of Arsenal scouts.

3.    National team

 Guendouzi was born in France, but his parents are of African heritage, Moroccan indigenes.

He has represented France at various youth levels, but in the build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Guendouzi as approached by Herve Renard head coach of the Atlas Lions of Morocco,

It was reported that Guendouzi was offered a spot on the Moroccan team for the tournament as he is eligible to play for them having not featured for the French senior team, however, he declined.

Matteo Guendouzi play Guendouzi is eligible to play for France and Algeria (ESPN)

4.    Style of play

Still in his formative years, as a professional footballer, Guendouzi has been likened to Barcelona lynchpin Sergio Busquets and Paris Saint Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The veteran midfielder is more accomplished than Guendouzi but there are certain similarities in their style of play.

Guendouzi like Busquets has shown that he has the tactical discipline to operate as a stand-alone pivot in midfield.

Matteo Guendouzi play Gunedouzi is comapred to Sergio Busquets (Morocco World News)

 

His intelligence with this ball means he is careful in possession and has showcased his maturity in Arsenal's pre-season and opening games of the campaign.

5.    Guendouzi awards

Guendouzi is yet to win any individual award both at international level and for at his previous club sides.

Still 19-years-old  he has his career ahead of him and possesses the potential to be one of the Europe's leading midfielders in seasons to come.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

