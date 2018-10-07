Pulse.ng logo
Kenneth Omeruo debuts for Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano in La Liga

Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles makes debut for CD Leganés in La Liga

Kenneth Omeruo finally made his appearances for Leganes in front of his home supporters at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Kenneth Omeruo play Omeruo has finally landed in Leganes (Leganes)

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo made his debut for CD Leganés in their 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in a Spanish La Liga encounter played on Saturday, October 6.

Omeruo was in action as Leganes piked up another three points in front of their home supporters at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Kenneth Omeruo stats

The 24-year-old Nigerian centre back was not named in the starting line up by Leganes manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

play Omeruo joiined Leganes on loan from Chelsea (Leganes)

Omeruo however was on the bench and was introduced in the 29th minute of the first half as due to an injury to central defender Unai Bustinza.

Leganes were already one goal up before Omeruo's introduction as Guido Carrillo converted a pass through to him by Michael Santos in the 14th minute to give the home side the lead.

Kenneth Omeruo play Omeruo was introduced in the 29th minute (Leganes)

Omeruo put in a disciplined performance alongside fellow defenders Jonathan Silva, Rodrigo Tarin and Dimitrios Siovas to keep a clean sheet in the encounter as the withstood pressure from Rayo Vallecano.

Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano

The Nigerian defender on loan from English Premier League giants Chelsea showed calm and composure as he was not bullied in his duels against opposing attackers.

Kenneth Omeruo play Omeruo will be more confident gong on the international break (Leganes)

Omeruo is among the Super Eagles players called up for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) double header against Libya.

The victory means that Leganes won back to back games at home after they defeated reigning La Liga champions Barcelona in their last outing in front of their home supporters and will resume action after the international break against Valencia on Saturday, October 20.

