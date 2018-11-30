Pulse.ng logo
Iwobi, Musa, Ighalo nominated for 2018 African Player of the Year

Super Eagles stars Iwobi, Musa and Ighalo make 34-man shortlist for 2018 African Player of the Year

CAF have unveiled a 34-man shortlist for the 2018 African Player of the Year award.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Samuel Kalu play Super Eagles stars Iwobi, Musa and Ighalo make 34-man shortlist for 2018 African Footballer of the Year

Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa and Odion Ighalo have made the 34-man shortlist for the 2018 African Player of the Year award.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday, November 30 released several shortlist for the respective categories of the 2018 CAF Awards.

For the African Player of the Year category, they have 34 players who have been shortlisted including Nigeria internationals Iwobi, Musa and Ighalo.

Iwobi in recent months has become an important player for Arsenal and also impressed with the Super Eagles who just qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Musa’s moment at the 2018 FIFA World Cup was the most memorable of any African player at the tournament, netting a brace in Nigeria’s group stage win over Iceland.

Ighalo has been massive in China where he finished as the second highest goalscorer in the Chinese Super League (CSL) with his 21 goals for Changchun Yatai.

