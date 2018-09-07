Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Lucas Moura, Seri, Gracia win Premier League monthly awards

Premier League Moura, Seri, Gracia win monthly awards

Here are the winners of the Premier League awards for the month of August.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lucas Moura play Luca Moura's fire performance against Manchester United has earned him the Player of the Month award (Ian Hodgson)

The Premier League awards for the month of August were scooped by Tottenham forward Lucas Moura, Fulham’s Jean Michael Seri and Watford Manager Javi Gracia.

Moura, Player of the Month

Lucas Moura has been named August Premier League Player of the Month following a strong performance.

 

The signing from Paris Saint-Germain in the winter transfer window has stated his the season well with goals against Fulham and Manchester United only failing to score against Newcastle United in the month of August.

play Luca Moura beat the other five other nominees for the Player of the month of August (Premier League)

Moura beat competition from Liverpool forward Sadio Mane who won the August PFA Player of Month award.

Nominees in the category included Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City who has contributed the most amount of assists in the league and Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra.

Seri, Goal of the Month

Jean Michael Seri's thunder strike for Fulham in their win against Crystal Palace has emerged as the winner of the August Goal of the Month award.

play Jean Michael Seri is the winner of the August Premier League Goal of the Month award (Fulham)

 

Seri beat other nominees for the award which include Roberto Pereyra strike against Brighton & Hove Albion, Moura's strike against Fulham, Callum Wilson against West Ham United.

Others are Andre Gray against Burnley, David Silva against Huddersfield Town and Ryan Bertrand against Leicester City.

Gracia, Manager of the Month

Watford boss Javi Gracia emerged the winner of the Premier League Manager of the Month award for August.

 

The Spaniard led his team to an unprecedented for straight victories to start their campaign.

play (Opta)

 

His team are joint top of the league with same points as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea but both teams are expected to be title challengers while Watford start is their best in the history of the club to a Premier League campaign.

Manchester United have unveiled a new away shirt for next season which is based on the one they used from 1990 -1992.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Alexis Sanchez Manchester United star breaks up with girlfriend on Instagrambullet
2 Alexis Sanchez Forward's Manchester United shirt spotted in Adidas Shopbullet
3 2019 U-17 AFCON Golden Eaglets beat Cote d’Ivoire 5-1 in 2nd group...bullet

Related Articles

Sadio Mane Liverpool forward wins PFA August Player of the Month award
Premier League Mane, Alonso lead nominees for Player of the Month award
Jose Mourinho Manchester United boss spies on Burnley in Europa League
Isaac Success Watford boss hails striker for scoring against Reading
Callum Hudson-Odoi Sarri says youngster will be part of Chelsea's first team next season

Football

Henry Onyekuru and Olcay Sahan
Henry Onyekuru Galatasaray forward explains what happened in his famous Instagram photo
Akwa United win 2017 Aiteo Cup title
2018 Aiteo Cup NPFL sides avoid each other in tricky round of 64 draw
Toni Kroos (L) and Thomas Mueller (2ndL) take the applause from the German fans after Thursday's draw with France
Football Loew rewarded for putting faith in Germany's old guard
Super Eagles of Nigeria
Seychelles Vs Nigeria Time and where you can watch AFCON 2019 qualifier