The Premier League awards for the month of August were scooped by Tottenham forward Lucas Moura, Fulham’s Jean Michael Seri and Watford Manager Javi Gracia.

Moura, Player of the Month

Lucas Moura has been named August Premier League Player of the Month following a strong performance.

The signing from Paris Saint-Germain in the winter transfer window has stated his the season well with goals against Fulham and Manchester United only failing to score against Newcastle United in the month of August.

Moura beat competition from Liverpool forward Sadio Mane who won the August PFA Player of Month award .

Nominees in the category included Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City who has contributed the most amount of assists in the league and Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra.

Seri, Goal of the Month

Jean Michael Seri's thunder strike for Fulham in their win against Crystal Palace has emerged as the winner of the August Goal of the Month award.

Seri beat other nominees for the award which include Roberto Pereyra strike against Brighton & Hove Albion, Moura's strike against Fulham, Callum Wilson against West Ham United.

Others are Andre Gray against Burnley, David Silva against Huddersfield Town and Ryan Bertrand against Leicester City.

Gracia, Manager of the Month

Watford boss Javi Gracia emerged the winner of the Premier League Manager of the Month award for August.

The Spaniard led his team to an unprecedented for straight victories to start their campaign.