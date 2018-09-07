Pulse.ng logo
How will Super Eagles line up against Seychelles

Seychelles Vs Nigeria How will Super Eagles line up in AFCON 2019 qualifiers?

Pulse Sports predict how the Super Eagles of Nigeria will predict against Seychelles in Saturday's clash.

  • Published:
Seychelles Vs Nigeria: How will Super Eagles line up in AFCON 2019 qualifiers? play How will Super Eagles line up against Seychelles (Football User)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Seychelles in their first game since their 1-2 loss to Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Saturday, September 8 clash against Seychelles is the Matchday two of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

So how would they line up against Seychelles?

Majority of the players that travelled to Russia with the Super Eagles for the 2018 World Cup make up the squad for the game on Saturday.

There have however been a couple of challenges. Victor Moses has called time on his international career while the likes of Alex Iwobi, Mikel John Obi, Ola Aina, Shehu Abdullahi and William Troost- Ekong are missing due to injuries.

Goalkeeper: Francis Uzoho

Francis Uzoho play Uzoho is set to continue as Super Eagles number one goalkeeper (VI Images via Getty Images)

 

Although he has been out of action since the 2018 World Cup, Francis Uzoho is set to continue as Super Eagles number one goalkeeper.

He has not had a lot of games as he recently completed a loan move to Elche.

Right Back: Chidozie Awaziem

Naturally a central defender, Rohr would be forced to start Awaziem at right-back due to unavailability of his first choices.

With Aina and Abdulahi injured, Rohr is set to go for a more experienced player.

With the withdrawals of Abdullahi and Aina, the only recognisable full-back in that team that can play in that position is Idowu who played in all the three games at the World Cup.

Centre-back: Leon Balogun

Leon Balogun play Leon Balogun will lead the Super Eagles defence against Seychelles (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

 

Brighton defender Balogun is in the squad and ready to continue his role in central defence for the Super Eagles although he will be without his partner-in-crime Troost-Ekong.

Centre-back: Kenneth Omeruo

play Omeruo is set to continue his good form for the Super Eagles (Shaun Botterill Getty Images)

 

After his impressive outing at the World Cup, Omeruo is set to continue in defence with the absence of Troost-Ekong.

Right Back: Bryan Idowu 

Idowu was Rohr’s first-choice pick at left-back at the World Cup and that is very unlikely to change.

Defensive midfield: Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi play Ndidi is one of the first names in the Super Eagles starting XI (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

 

One of the first names on the starting XI, Ndidi is one of the best tacklers in world football.

Central midfield: Ogenyi Onazi

Not many thought he had a future in the Super Eagles after the World Cup but he is one of the most inform players in the squad ahead of the game.

Popular opinion will give this starting slot to John Ogu, but Onazi is one of Rohr’s favourite players.

Midfield: Oghenekaro Etebo

One of Super Eagles best performers at the World Cup, Etebo is set to continue in his role in midfield. After Nigeria’s first game at the World Cup, he played in the advanced midfield role for the Super Eagles and his set to continue in that role.

Forward: Ahmed Musa

play Off the World Cup high, Musa is one of the most attacking threats for the Super Eagles (Twitter/Leicester City)

 

Musa was the best Nigerian player at the World Cup, a huge thanks to his brilliant brace against Iceland and should be one of the first names on the starting XI.

Striker: Odion Ighalo

Despite his disappointing outing at the World Cup, Ighalo remains the best Nigerian striker and Rohr has no choice than to start him against Seychelles. Ighalo will also be keen to start delivering on a more consistent basis for the Super Eagles.

Forward: Henry Onyekuru

Henry Onyekuru play Onyekuru is back in the Super Eagles after almost a year out (Icon Sport via Getty Images)

 

One of the best Nigerian players at the moment, Onyekuru is back after an injury-ravaged 2017/2018 season which saw him miss the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

