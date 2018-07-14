news

The Nigerian U-20 football team Flying Eagles have played out a 1-1 draw against Mauritania in their African Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifier played on Saturday, July 14.

The Flying Eagles beat Guinea Bissau over two legs to progress to the next round of the qualifiers, as they were not included in the first round of matches.

While Mauritania defeated Morocco in the first round and also beat Guinea in the second round to set up a meeting with the Flying Eagles.

The Nigerian contingent departed the country with 18 players and the coaching officials.

Star players Jerome Akor, Mike Zaruma, and Peter Eneji were unavailable for Coach Paul Aigbogun.

The Flying Eagles took the lead in the encounter through Niger Tornadoes forward Ibrahim Babawo.

The hosts did not give up as they equalised just before he break and went in search of a winner.

The Flying Eagles however held on in the second half, as both sides were unable to breakdown opposing defenses.

The game ended in a draw with the Flying Eagles holding an away goal advantage ahead of the second leg which will be played in Lagos on Saturday, July 21.

The Flying Eagles missed out of the 2017 U-20 AFCON hosted in Zambia and failed to qualify for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup victory against Mauritania on Saturday, will guarantee a spot at the 2019 AFCON which will be hosted in Niger.