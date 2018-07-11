news

The Nigerian U-20 football team Flying Eagles have travelled to face Mauritania in their African Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifier.

The Flying Eagles beat Guinea Bissau over two legs to progress to the next round of the qualifiers, as they were not included in the first round of matches.

According to a report by Complete Sports, the Flying Eagles departed Nigeria with 18 players and the coaching officials.

Among the players dropped for the crucial encounter include Jerome Akor, Mike Zaruma, and Peter Eneji who participated at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) where the Super Eagles finished in second place.

The Flying Eagles opponents Mauritania participated in the qualification process from the first stage of matches.

Mauritania defeated Morocco in the first round and also beat Guinea in the second round to set up a meeting with the Flying Eagles.

The Flying Eagles missed out of the 2017 U-20 AFCON hosted in Zambia and failed to qualify for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The set of players will hope to seal a place at the AFCON when they face off with Mauritania in the first leg clash scheduled for Friday, July 13.