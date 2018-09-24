news

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly shunning FIFA The Best Awards ceremony in London with prior knowledge that he won’t be winning the biggest award of the night.

Ronaldo is in the running to be named the 2018 FIFA Best Player of the Year along with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The Portugal star is, however, staying away from the ceremony as it is reported that he will lose the award to Modric.

It would be a similar incident to the 33-year-old missing the UEFA Awards in August where he lost the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award to Modric.

Despite the absence of Ronaldo, a host of other big players brought the stardust to the ceremony holding at the London's Royal Festival Hall.

The likes of Dani Alves, N’Golo Kante, Arsene Wenger and England boss Gareth Southgate have arrived at the ceremony.

Live Updates

6:30 pm: Popular actor Idris Elba kicks off the ceremony.

7:45 PM: Time for the Puskas Award with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale etc.

Some of the players were asked about their choice of the award and it Real Madrid players like Courtois and Marcelo chose Bale's goal.

7: 48 pm: Mohamed Salah wins Puskas Award. Presented by Didier Drogba.

7: 58: Wenger out on stage to present Coach of the Year award . And the award goes to World Cup winner Didier Deschamps of France.