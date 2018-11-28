Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Enugu Rangers 2 Defence Force S.C 0 in CAF Confederation Cup

Enugu Rangers beat Ethiopian side Defence Force S.C 2-0 in CAF Confederation Cup qualifier

Enugu Rangers are one step to the second round of CAF Confederation Cup qualification after beating Defence Force at home.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Enugu Rangers play Nigeria's representative in the CAF Confederation Cup Enugu Rangers started their campaign with a convincing win at home. (Enugu Rangers)

Enugu Rangers beat Ethiopian side Defence Force S.C in their first qualification round game for the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup played on Wednesday, November 28.

The game was played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu and the reigning 2018 Aiteo Cup Champions dusted themselves from a previous 1-0 defeat to reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Lobi Stars in their last competitive fixture (NFF Super Cup) to record a much needed win against the East African side.

Lobi Stars and Rangers play Enugu Rangers lost their last encounter to Lobi Stars (Naija Football Plus)

 

Enugu Rangers vs Defence Force S.C

The Flying Antelopes started the game on the front foot with Gbenga Ogunbote's side aiming to impose themselves as quickly as possible.

Enugu Rangers strike Ifeanyi George was a main threat and guilty of missing a good chance as they continued to press their visitors.

The home side enjoyed over 60 percent possession but could not make their dominance count as it ended goalless after 45 minutes.

Rangers Int'l of Nigeria play Enugu Rangers beat Defence of Ethiopia in the CAF Confederation Cup (Enugu Rangers)

Kelvin Itoya and Ibrahim Ajani Ajayi were brought on to replace Godwin Zaki and Ifeanyi George who did not put away the chances that came their way in the first half.

Rangers eventually took the lead through Godwin Aguda in the 55th minute after Ajani Ibraheem was brought down in the box.

Rangers continued to press for the second goal and did not rest on their lead.

Defence FC of Ethopia play Godwin Aguda scored two penalties to give Rangers victory over Defence of Ethiopia (Enugu Rangers)

The Flying Antelopes were guilty off missing host of chances with Bright Silas not able to convert a pass from Onyedika Ogbuke.

Aguda sealed the result in the 84th minute when he converted his second penalty of the game after Kelvin Itoya was fouled inside Ethiopian box.

Both sides will meet again in Ethopia for the second leg scheduled for Wednesday, December 5.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Falcons beat Cameroon to reach AWCON 2018 final and 2019 Women's...bullet
2 Cameroon coach wants 2014, 2016 AWCON revenge over Super Falconsbullet
3 5 things to know about 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nationsbullet

Related Articles

Aiteo Cup 2018 Kano Pillars to face Enugu Rangers in final
Akwa United NPFL side get N70m from Governor for 2017 Aiteo Cup victory
Enugu Rangers to face Ethiopian side Defence in CAF Confederation Cup qualifier
Enyimba knocked out of CAF Confederation Cup after 1-2 away loss to Raja
Rivers Angels beat Ibom Angels 1-0 in final to win 2018 Aiteo Cup title
Rangers get N25m for 2018 Aiteo Cup win
NPFL Lobi Stars to be declared title winners as the league gets a bizarre ending with no club going for relegation
Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to win 2018 Aiteo Cup title
Aiteo Cup 2018 Reigning champions Akwa United knocked out on penalties by Rangers
2018 Aiteo Cup NPFL sides avoid each other in tricky round of 64 draw

Football

Michael Essien bids Drogba emotional farewell after retirement
Drogba and Essien will be in Lagos in March 2019 for a farewell match for Ambode
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (left), the son of Leicester City's late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, talks with Prince William and his wife Kate
Football Prince William and Kate pay tribute to tragic Leicester chairman
Irish club Ballybrack United have been exposed for lying about the death of one of their players, they should have paid attention to the experience of Stephen Ireland
Football Three sporting lies that rebounded on the perpetrator
Lobi Stars
Lobi Stars lose 0-1 to Cameroonian side UMS de Loum in CAF Champions League qualifier
X
Advertisement