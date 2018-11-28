Enugu Rangers beat Ethiopian side Defence Force S.C 2-0 in CAF Confederation Cup qualifier

news

Enugu Rangers beat Ethiopian side Defence Force S.C in their first qualification round game for the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup played on Wednesday, November 28.

The game was played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu and the reigning 2018 Aiteo Cup Champions dusted themselves from a previous 1-0 defeat to reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Lobi Stars in their last competitive fixture (NFF Super Cup) to record a much needed win against the East African side.

Enugu Rangers vs Defence Force S.C

The Flying Antelopes started the game on the front foot with Gbenga Ogunbote's side aiming to impose themselves as quickly as possible.

Enugu Rangers strike Ifeanyi George was a main threat and guilty of missing a good chance as they continued to press their visitors.

The home side enjoyed over 60 percent possession but could not make their dominance count as it ended goalless after 45 minutes.

Kelvin Itoya and Ibrahim Ajani Ajayi were brought on to replace Godwin Zaki and Ifeanyi George who did not put away the chances that came their way in the first half.

Rangers eventually took the lead through Godwin Aguda in the 55th minute after Ajani Ibraheem was brought down in the box.

Rangers continued to press for the second goal and did not rest on their lead.

The Flying Antelopes were guilty off missing host of chances with Bright Silas not able to convert a pass from Onyedika Ogbuke.

Aguda sealed the result in the 84th minute when he converted his second penalty of the game after Kelvin Itoya was fouled inside Ethiopian box.

Both sides will meet again in Ethopia for the second leg scheduled for Wednesday, December 5.