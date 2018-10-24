Enugu Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to win 2018 Aiteo Cup title

news

Enugu Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties, after a 3-3 draw at full time in the final of the 2018 Aiteo Cup played on Wednesday, October 24.

Kano Pillars vs Enugu Rangers starting eleven

Kano Pillars XI

22 David Obiazo; 2 Ifeanyi Nweke, 14 Emmanuel Anyanwu, 4 Joel Djondang, 11 Chris Madaki, 18 Ikenna Hillary Paul, 24 Nzube Anaezemba, 8 Alassan Ibrahim, 10 Rabiu Ali (c), 21 Junior Lokosa, 28 Nyima Nwagua

Rangers XI

16 Femi Thomas; 31 Isaac Loute, 4 Okey Odita, 34 Semiu Liadi, 21 Ugonna Uzochukwu, 40 Ugochukwu Ugwuoke, 11 Chidera Ezeh, 17 Bright Silas, 30 Chiamaka Madu, 35 Ifeanyi George, 7 Godwin Zaki

Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties

Kano Pillars beat Katsina United , while Rangers beat Akwa United as both sides booked their places in the final.

The game at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta state started at a high tempo with Kan Pillars taking the lead as early as the fifth minute when veteran Rabiu Ali fired in a ball through to him by Nwagua into the net.

One goal became two as Ibrahim Alassan's corner kick is pushed in by Rangers goalkeeper Femi Thomas in the 20th minute.

The game ended 2-0 to Kano Pillars at Rangers went into the halftime break with a mountain to climb.

Two goals became three at the start of the second half as Nyima Nwagua scored the third for Rangers just after resumption.

Kelvin Itoya gave Rangers some hope when he scored screamer in the 77th minute.

Chidera Ezeh gave the Flying Antelopes a lifeline when he scored the second goal for Rangers in the 82nd minute.

Ajani Ibrahim produced an unbelievable effort to level the scores and send the game to penalties after additional time.

