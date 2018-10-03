news

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo called rape an 'abominable crime' as he took to Twitter to once again deny that he raped American model Kathryn Mayorga in 2009.

Ronaldo has been in the press for none football reasons over an issue that occurred in 2009 while he was on vacation in the United States.

The incident has seen several media outlets criticise the superstar for his involvement with the model.

Now 33-year-old the case between Ronaldo and Mayorga has been reopened by the Las Vegas police following her recent revelation which has gone viral.

Ronaldo has however taken to his official Twitter account to debunk and condemn rape accusations through a series of tweets.

He said, "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.

"Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."

Ronaldo then again insisted on his innocence in another tweet which he stated that the results of the investigation will vindicate him.

He said, "My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations."

Ronaldo is still at Juventus as the case is ongoing in the United States but may be called upon by the authorities if required.