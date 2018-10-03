Pulse.ng logo
Cristiano Ronaldo says rape is an abominable crime in defence

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star says rape is an abominable crime in latest defence

Ronaldo took his official Twitter account to debunk the rape accusation against him by Kathryn Mayorga.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo is denying that he raped Kathryn Mayorga (Juventus)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo called rape an 'abominable crime' as he took to Twitter to once again deny that he raped American model Kathryn Mayorga in 2009.

Ronaldo has been in the press for none football reasons over an issue that occurred in 2009 while he was on vacation in the United States.

The incident has seen several media outlets criticise the superstar for his involvement with the model.

Now 33-year-old the case between Ronaldo and Mayorga has been reopened by the Las Vegas police following her recent revelation which has gone viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kathryn Mayorga play Ronaldo met Mayorga while on vacation in the United States ( Matrix photos)

Ronaldo has however taken to his official Twitter account to debunk and condemn rape accusations through a series of tweets.

He said, "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.

"Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."

Ronaldo then again insisted on his innocence in another tweet which he stated that the results of the investigation will vindicate him.

He said, "My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations."

 

Ronaldo is still at Juventus as the case is ongoing in the United States but may be called upon by the authorities if required.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kathryn Mayorga play Mayorga claims that Ronaldo raped in in 2009 but the Juventus star is having none of it ( Matrix photos)

 

Ronaldo previously denied the accusations by Mayorga when he responded to questions on his Instagram live video but with the situation getting more intense in recent weeks he has finally come out to say he did no wrong.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a new denial of accusations by a former model that he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009
Football Ronaldo denies attack accusation, calls rape 'abominable crime'
