Nigeria vs Cameroon :Brian wants AWCON revenge vs Super Falcons

Cameroon coach wants 2014, 2016 AWCON revenge over Super Falcons

The Cameroonians aim to banish agonising defeats to Nigeria in the final of the last two editions when both sides meet again.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Lionesses of Cameroon play Cameroon topped their group to emerge favourites against Nigeria (CAF)

Head coach of the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon Joseph Brian has stated that revenge will be the key when they face the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the semifinals of the ongoing 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The two teams meet in the semifinal stage of the tournament after the Super Falcons beat the Indomitable Lionesses in the final of the 2014 and 2016 editions.

The 2014 edition in South Africa ended in pain for the Cameroonians and were aiming to avenge in home soil in 2016 but also lost.

Ahead of the semi-final meeting at the Accra Sports Stadium, Brian stated that he has prepared his team thoroughly to eliminate the Super Falcons this time.

Super Falcons play The Super Falcons have recovered from defeat to South Africa in their opening game (CAF)

 

Brian on Super Falcons vs Cameroon

He said, “We are out for revenge. In 2014 and 2016 we weren’t good enough. Everyone knows Nigeria have beaten us a lot over the years, but we are prepared for them now.

“We are focused on what we want to achieve that’s why we are here. We have been playing in Accra but in terms of our preparation we don’t change anything because it’s Nigeria.”

Super Falcons play The Super Falcons beat Cameroon in the final to win the last two editions (NFF)

 

He went on to state that the Super Falcons are a powerhouse in Africa with eight continental titles but it is time the Cameroonians make a statement in the competition.

He said, “I wasn’t the coach when we lost the final in 2016 but I was in Cameroon. Now we have players who understand the game, who’ve learnt a lot.

“We’ll make sure that we correct the past mistakes going into this battle to make sure that we do something extraordinary.

Super Falcons play The Super Falcons will qualify for the World CCup if they beat Cameroon (CAF)

“Everyone know Nigeria is a force to be reckoned with in women’s football in Africa and have won 9 times against us but one day things could change. We won’t allow our problems with bonuses to affect us. Our motivation as good citizens is to do our job and not wait for d government.”

Nigeria vs Cameroon

The Super Falcons of Nigeria take on the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on Tuesday, November 27 with the winners assured of one of the three African slots at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

