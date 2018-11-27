Cameroon coach wants 2014, 2016 AWCON revenge over Super Falcons

news

Head coach of the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon Joseph Brian has stated that revenge will be the key when they face the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the semifinals of the ongoing 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The two teams meet in the semifinal stage of the tournament after the Super Falcons beat the Indomitable Lionesses in the final of the 2014 and 2016 editions.

The 2014 edition in South Africa ended in pain for the Cameroonians and were aiming to avenge in home soil in 2016 but also lost.

Ahead of the semi-final meeting at the Accra Sports Stadium, Brian stated that he has prepared his team thoroughly to eliminate the Super Falcons this time.

Brian on Super Falcons vs Cameroon

He said, “We are out for revenge. In 2014 and 2016 we weren’t good enough. Everyone knows Nigeria have beaten us a lot over the years, but we are prepared for them now.

“We are focused on what we want to achieve that’s why we are here. We have been playing in Accra but in terms of our preparation we don’t change anything because it’s Nigeria.”

He went on to state that the Super Falcons are a powerhouse in Africa with eight continental titles but it is time the Cameroonians make a statement in the competition.

He said, “I wasn’t the coach when we lost the final in 2016 but I was in Cameroon. Now we have players who understand the game, who’ve learnt a lot.

“We’ll make sure that we correct the past mistakes going into this battle to make sure that we do something extraordinary.

“Everyone know Nigeria is a force to be reckoned with in women’s football in Africa and have won 9 times against us but one day things could change. We won’t allow our problems with bonuses to affect us. Our motivation as good citizens is to do our job and not wait for d government.”

Nigeria vs Cameroon