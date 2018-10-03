news

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has apologised for liking a tweet that called for the sack of manager Jose Mourinho.

After a 0-0 draw against Spanish La Liga side Valencia in their second group stage fixture of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League the pressure to relieve Mourinho from his duties as head of the club.

Valencia captained the Red Devils in the lacklustre encounter and played for all 90 minutes but could do little as Manchester United offered little spark.

Valencia liked a post by a fan account which revealed that watching the game was a good as a punishment.

The message posted on Tuesday evening said, “I'm not even surprised about the outcome of this game. I always look forward to out games but recently Mourinho has made watching us a punishment.

“Something needs to change. It's time for Mourinho to go.”

After a backlash by a huge amount of Manchester United fans that were unhappy that Valencia's official account liked such a strong message.

The 33-year-old has come out with a statement to explain his actions, he revealed in a message that he did not even read the content before he liked the tweet.

He said, “Yesterday, I liked a post on Instagram without reading the text that accompanied the picture.

“These are not my views and I apologize for this. I am fully supportive of the manager and my team-mates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results.”