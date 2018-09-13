Pulse.ng logo
Akwa United get 70 million naira for 2017 Aiteo Cup victory

Akwa United NPFL side get N70m from Governor for 2017 Aiteo Cup victory

Akwa United players and officials have received a financial reward from the state governor for their triumph in th 2017 Aiteo Cup.

  • Published:
Akwa United play Akwa United players received cash reward for their efforts (Akwa United )

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Akwa United have received a cash reward of N70m from the state Governor Udom Emmanuel for their victory in the 2017 Aiteo Cup.

The Promise keepers were hoping to ignite a league challenge but fell short as Lobi Stars were announced champions of the 2018 season.

Akwa United win 2017 Aiteo Cup title play Akwa United beat Nasarawa United to win the 2017 Aiteo Cup (Twitter/Akinwunmi Ambode)

 

Akwa United beat Nasasrawa United 3-2 at the Agege Stadium on penalties to emerge champions of the club cup competition organised by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Since their victory in 2017, the  Promise keepers have since participated in the CAF Confederation Cup due to their triumph in the Aiteo Cup but were knocked out in the qualification rounds.

Akwa United play Akwa United have a chance to retain their trophy in 2018 Aiteo Cup (Akwa United )

 

The award ceremony was held at the Government House in Akwa Ibom where the players and officials of the club were hosted to a reception by the Governor

Their reward was however confirmed through a message on their official Twitter handle that the Governor has chosen to reward the performance of the players in the club.

Akwa United play The Akwa United players were hosted by the state Governor (Akwa United )

 

The message read, “His Excellency @MrUdomEmmanuel has rewarded us @Akwaunitedfc for winning the 2017 Aiteo Cup competition with a cash sum of 70Million Naira. Thank you, Governor Udom Emmanuel. #Reward #PromiseKeepers.”

 

Akwa United have a chance to defend their title as they are still in contention after they beat FRSC FC of Abuja on penalties in the round of 64 games.

They have a home fixture against National Nationwide League (NNL) side Aklosendi FC in the round of 32.

