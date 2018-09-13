Pulse.ng logo
2018 Aiteo Cup round of 32 draw, NPFL result of round of 64

2018 Aiteo Cup NPFL sides get tricky ties in round of 32 draw

Action continues in the 2018 Aiteo Cup with NPFL sides struggling against lower league teams.

Akwa United win 2017 Aiteo Cup title play

Akwa United win 2017 Aiteo Cup title

(Twitter/Akinwunmi Ambode)

The draw for the round of 32 of the 2018 Aiteo Cup have been made with Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) sides handed tricky ties against lower league opposition.

The round of 64 encounters produced some shocks as some high profile sides knocked out of the competition.

Results of the 2018 Aiteo Cup round of 64

Akwa United 7 Hope of Glory 0

Kano Pillars Feeders 2 Crown FC 2 (4-6 after penalties)

Kwara United 3 All-Stars of MKO Stadium 1

Nyansagwag FC 1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah 5

Ugwa United 2 Kano Pillars 3

Doma United 1 J Atete FC 4

Dan Masani FC 0 Go Round FC 3 (W/O)

Gombe United 1 Dynamite FC 1 (3-5 after penalties)

Confine FC 1 Heartland FC 1 (4-2 after penalties)

Shooting Stars 0 Supreme Court 0 (3-4 after penalties)

Wikki Tourists 3 Crime Busters 0 (W/O)

George Turner FC 1 Nasarawa United 2

Katsina United Feeders 3 Jigawa Golden Stars 1

Smart City 1 Abia Warriors 2

Aklosendi FC 0 FRSC FC 0 (5-4 after penalties)

Katsina United 3 Madagali United 0 (W/O)

Rangers International 0 Niger Tornadoes Feeders 0 (5-4 after penalties)

Sunshine Stars 3 FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders 1

Igho FC 0 Kogi United 4

Rivers United 6 Gusau Eleven 0

Samba FC 0 El-Kanemi Warriors 3

Bayelsa United 4 Fasbir FC 1

Lobi Stars 1 Standard FC 1 (5-6 after penalties)

Lobi Stars play 2018 NPFL Champions Lobi Stars are out of the Aiteo Cup (Lobi Stars)

 

ABS FC 1 Kebbi United 1 (2-3 after penalties)

Yobe Desert Stars 2 DMD FC 1

Sokoto United 0 MFM 0 (4-3 after penalties)

Bendel Insurance 0 Remo Stars Junior 1

Zabgai 0 Plateau United 2

Ekiti United 1 Mighty Jets 2

Wasiu Alabelewe FC 0 Enyimba FC 3

FC Minda 1 Osun United 2

Chief of Staff FC 0 Niger Tornadoes 3 (W/O)

2018 Aiteo Cup round of 32 draws

The round of 32 draws sees defending champions Akwa United still in contention to defend their trophy with a fixture against National Nationwide League (NNL) side Aklosendi FC at home.

The draw was held on Wednesday, September 13 at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) secretariat in Abuja.

CAF Confederations Cup hopefuls Enyimba have another lower league obstacle Dynamite FC which should be a tricky tie.

Enyimba play Enyimba will have to mix the CAF Confederation Cup and Aitoe Cup (Enyimba Twitter)

Other Aiteo Cup fixtures

Mighty jets vs Kwara utd

Osun utd vs Katsina utd

Ifeanyi ubah vs J. Atete

Elkanemi Warr vs Katsina utd feeders

Wikki Tourists vs Bayelsa utd

Cofine FC vs Sunshine stars

Crown FC vs Abia Warriors

Kogi utd vs Niger Tornadoes

Nasarawa utd vs Standard FC

Remo stars jnr vs Rivers utd

Yobe stars Plateau utd

Go round vs supreme court

Kebbi Utd vs Enugu Rangers

Kano Pillars play Kano Pillars will set their sights on the NPFL after a runners up finish in the league (Kano Pillars)

Kano Pillars vs sokoto utd

Shehu Abdullahi to support Sokoto United vs Kano Pillars

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has thrown his weight behind Sokoto United against Kano Pillars in the Northern derby of the 2018 Aiteo Cup.

Abdullahi who now plays for Bursaspor in the Turkey Super Lig played for both Sokoto United and Kano PIillars before his move to the Europe.

In a message on his official Twitter account, Abdullahi promised to give every goal scored a reward of 100 thousand naira.

A message on his Twitter account said, "Dear Sokoto United. Ahead of your @aiteogrp game against @pillarsfc this Sunday, I'm supporting the team with N100k per goal.

"Emotional feelings for me, I started my career with home club, Sokoto United before joining @pillarsfc. Both teams face off this weekend."

 

The 2018 Aiteo Cup round of 32 fixtures will be played on Saturday to Monday, September 15 - 17.

