Ahmed Musa calls for Special Eagles amputee team World Cup support

Ahmed Musa

  • Published:
Special Eagles play The Special Eagles are on the verge of competing at the World Cup (TosinSports)

Super Eagles stand-in captain Ahmed Musa has called for support for Nigeria amputee team, Special Eagles who aim to participate at the 2018 World Cup.

The 26-year-old has called on well-meaning Nigerian to offer support for the team who missed out of the 2010 and 2014 editions due to lack of funds.

According to several reports the Super Eagles players after a 4-0 win over the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier contributed a token of N6 million to help the team in the preparation process for the tournament.

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa wants more support for the Special Eagles (TosinSports)

Reports also reveal that Amaju Pinnick President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has also promised to donate N2.5 million naira and $5, 000 to facilitate their travel arrangements and participation.

In a report by FootballLiveNigeria, Musa who now plays for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia has called for more support for the team.

Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick has given the Special Eagles the support of the NFF (NFF)

He said, “We know the condition of the country now but I am going to call on everyone who has the passion and privilege to support them with any amount.

 “Apart from that, we have to give them all the support they need, pray for them and wish them the best of luck.

Special Eagles play The Special Eagles are drawn alongside Brazil and Russia (TosinSports)

“I and my colleagues have done our best but I am sure other well-meaning Nigerians will also render help.”

The Special Eagles have been grouped alongside Brazil, defending champions Russia and El Salvador for the tournament scheduled to start on Wednesday, October 24 in San Juan and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

